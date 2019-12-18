Solar Energy Could Solve Morocco's Largest Energy Problem

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.84 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.26 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.289 +0.003 +0.13%
Mars US 2 hours 62.03 -0.01 -0.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.48 +0.26 +0.39%
Urals 19 hours 58.00 +0.45 +0.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.88 +0.67 +1.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.88 +0.67 +1.04%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.37 +0.06 +0.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.03 +0.60 +1.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.289 +0.003 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 66.56 +0.53 +0.80%
Murban 19 hours 68.17 +0.08 +0.12%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 58.24 +0.14 +0.24%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.30 +0.03 +0.04%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.41 -0.09 -0.13%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.37 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.37 +0.06 +0.09%
Girassol 19 hours 68.09 -0.05 -0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.48 +0.26 +0.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 39.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 38.37 +3.41 +9.75%
Canadian Condensate 120 days 54.87 +0.66 +1.22%
Premium Synthetic 110 days 61.27 +0.66 +1.09%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 53.27 +0.66 +1.25%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.87 +0.66 +1.31%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.87 +0.66 +1.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 52.37 -0.34 -0.65%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 57.87 +0.66 +1.15%
Central Alberta 2 hours 50.87 +0.66 +1.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.88 +0.67 +1.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 51.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 97 days 67.00 +0.30 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.88 -0.01 -0.02%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.83 -0.01 -0.02%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.83 -0.01 -0.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.25 +0.75 +1.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.17 +0.73 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes USA v China. Which is 'best'?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 20 mins Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 2 hours DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 2 hours Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 8 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 3 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 22 hours Tories on course to win majority
  • 9 hours Natural Gas
  • 19 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

Why Oil Majors May Never Return To Canada's Arctic

Alt Text

The Not-So-Secret Component In Next-Gen Solar Cells

Estonian scientists have made a…

Alt Text

This Australian Billionaire Just Saved A Solar Farm

Billionaire Andrew Forrest is looking…

Alt Text

The Remarkable History Of Solar Energy

The benefits of solar energy…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Solar Energy Could Solve Morocco's Largest Energy Problem

Join Our Community
Solar panels

In mid-October government officials inaugurated the village of Id Mjahdi, located near the western city of Essaouira.

The first of its kind in Africa, the village, which is capable of housing some 50 people, is completely energy autonomous and is not connected to the national power grid. It is powered by 32 photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, which generate 8.32 KWh of electricity.

In addition to powering street lights and domestic water heaters and ovens, the solar station can run a public hammam, water tower, argan workshop and educational centre.

To ensure power can be used outside of daylight hours the network is fitted with a battery for electricity storage.

Solar at heart of renewables plan

The village’s inauguration comes amid ongoing efforts to increase renewable energy’s contribution to the national energy mix.

Renewables currently make up around 34% of installed capacity. The government aims to increase this figure to 42% next year and 52% by 2030, with a blend of hydroelectricity, solar and wind.

The ambitious targets have their roots in the National Energy Strategy, launched in 2009, which provided a regulatory framework for the development of renewable energy sources and helped pave the way for the establishment of large-scale projects.

One of the most significant developments has been the construction of the 580-MW Noor concentrated solar power (CSP) plant, the first stage of which was inaugurated in 2016.

Located close to the town of Ouarzazate, known as the gateway to the Sahara, it is the largest CSP facility in the world, covering 3000 ha.

This was followed in May this year by the announcement that a consortium consisting of French company EDF, Emirati firm Masdar and local company Green of Africa had been awarded the rights to construct the first phase of the Dh7.6bn ($788.6m) Noor Midelt project.

Located near the town of Midelt in the north-east, once fully completed the two-phase, hybrid thermosolar and PV plant will produce 800 MW of energy with a storage capacity of five hours.

Preliminary infrastructure, including a 40-km road and a 50-km electric cable, has been installed, and construction work is expected to begin before the end of the year. Related: JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

While wind and hydropower projects also form part of the renewables strategy, the emphasis on solar aims to take advantage of Morocco’s natural resources. Government estimates suggest that the country has around 3000 hours of sunlight per year, with solar energy potential of 5 KWh per sq metre per day.

Economic impact of renewables

The investment in and expansion of renewable energy is also expected to generate significant economic benefits.

At present, Morocco imports around 90% of its energy needs, with its energy import bill rising 18% last year to total Dh82.3bn ($8.5bn).

With national energy consumption increasing by an estimated 3-5% annually, the expansion of renewable capacity will meet a significant slice of demand and hence reduce the need for imports.

In addition to renewables, the country is also looking to expand its upstream production as part of efforts to reduce energy dependency.

Total investment in oil and gas is expected to be Dh1.7bn ($176.4m) this year, according to government figures, up from the Dh1.4bn ($145.3m) spent in 2018. Year-end production is expected to reach 96m cu metres of natural gas and 4300 tonnes of condensate.

Further, in a boost to downstream capacity in late October the government signed a $2.2bn deal that will see Russian state development bank VEB construct an oil refinery in the country.

The refinery, to be located in the north, will have an initial capacity of 100,000 barrels per day, which is expected to increase to 200,000 upon completion. This will mark the resumption of refining activity in the country: Morocco’s only refinery, Samir, shut down in 2015.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Not-So-Secret Component In Next-Gen Solar Cells
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records
IEA: An Oil Glut Is Inevitable In 2020

IEA: An Oil Glut Is Inevitable In 2020

 It’s Time To Get Back Into Natural Gas

It’s Time To Get Back Into Natural Gas

 The Two Countries Dictating Oil Prices In 2020

The Two Countries Dictating Oil Prices In 2020

 Have Oil Prices Reached An Inflection Point?

Have Oil Prices Reached An Inflection Point?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com