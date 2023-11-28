Saving The Energy Lost In Organic Solar Cells

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.44 +1.58 +2.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.68 +1.70 +2.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.92 +1.55 +1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.685 -0.109 -3.90%
Graph up Gasoline 52 mins 2.232 +0.052 +2.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.75 -1.41 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 25 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 52 mins 2.232 +0.052 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.96 -1.71 -2.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.55 -1.64 -1.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.64 -1.56 -1.90%
Graph down Basra Light 729 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.84 -0.62 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.79 -1.42 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.75 -1.41 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 182 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 49.86 -0.68 -1.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.01 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 75.26 -0.68 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 65.76 -0.68 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 62.46 -0.68 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 67.06 -0.68 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 60.61 -0.68 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.34 -0.68 -0.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.09 -0.68 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.23 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.39 -0.68 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days Wasting money down under
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 1 day Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Michigan Governor Signs Clean Energy Package

Why China’s Clean Energy Companies Are Blowing Everyone Else Away

Why China’s Clean Energy Companies Are Blowing Everyone Else Away

China’s huge investments in renewable…

Are Rocks The Future Of Solar Power Collection?

Are Rocks The Future Of Solar Power Collection?

Researchers from the Nelson Mandela…

Solar Silicon Prices Hit Rock Bottom Amid Overproduction

Solar Silicon Prices Hit Rock Bottom Amid Overproduction

The average price of solar…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saving The Energy Lost In Organic Solar Cells

By Brian Westenhaus - Nov 28, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Organic solar cells are light, extremely thin energy collectors and as a flexible coating are a perfect fit on almost any surface.
  • A University of Munich research group has found that certain organic dyes can help build virtual highways for energy in organic solar cells.
  • This research is likely to be a sea change in the practical application of gathering solar energy.
Join Our Community
Solar

A Technical University of Munich (TUM) research group has shown that certain organic dyes can help build virtual highways for energy in organic solar cells.

The sun sends enormous amounts of energy to the earth. Nevertheless, some of it is lost in solar cells. This is an obstacle in the use of organic solar cells, especially for those viable in innovative applications. A key factor in increasing their performance: Improved transport of the solar energy stored within the material.

The report of the team’s results has been published in Nature Communications.

Organic solar cells are light, extremely thin energy collectors and as a flexible coating are a perfect fit on almost any surface: Solar cells based on organic semiconductors open up a range of application possibilities, for example, as solar panels and films which can be rolled up, or for use on smart devices.

But one disadvantage in many applications is the comparatively poor transport of the energy collected within the material.

Researchers are investigating the elementary transport processes of organic solar cells in order to find ways to improve this transport.

Photograph of a QM1 crystal. e Arrangement of transition dipole moments (red arrows) relative to the molecules in the crystal structure. Image Credit: TUM. For more images and access to the report without a paywall at posting date click here.

Stimulating sunlight

One of these researchers is Frank Ortmann, Professor of Theoretical Methods in Spectroscopy at TUM.

He and his colleagues from Dresden focus more than anything on the mutual interaction between light and material – especially the behavior of what are called excitons.

Ortmann, who is also a member of the “e-conversion” Excellence Cluster explained, “Excitons are something like the fuel of the sun, which has to be used optimally. When light energy in the form of a photon collides with the material of a solar cell it is absorbed and buffered as an excited state. This intermediate state is referred to as an exciton.” These charges cannot be used as electrical energy until they reach a specially designed interface.

Turbocharger dyes

The reason it is so important that the excitons reach this interface as quickly as possible has to do with their short lifespan.

“The faster and more targeted the transport, the higher the energy yield, and thus the higher the efficiency of the solar cell,” noted Ortmann.

The molecules of the organic dyes, referred to as quinoid merocyanines, make this possible, thanks to their chemical structure and their excellent ability to absorb visible light.

Accordingly, they are also suitable for use as the active layer in an organic solar cell, Ortmann said.

Energy packets in the fast lane

Using spectroscopic measurements and models the researchers were able to observe the excitons racing through the dye molecules. “The value of 1.33 electron volts delivered by our design is far above the values found in organic semiconductors – you could say the organic dye molecules form a kind of super-highway,” Ortmann added. These fundamental new findings could pave the way for targeted, more efficient exciton transport in organic solid matter, accelerating the development of organic solar cells and organic light emitting diodes with even higher performance.

This research is likely to be a sea change in the practical application of gathering solar energy. Much of the practical aspects in organic cells look to be solved. There are the obvious questions about such as production processing and costs, durability in the field and so forth, but this result is going to promote a lot more prototyping research.

And that will be a very good thing indeed.

By Brian Westenhaus via Newenergyandfuel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Set To Remain Dominant Power On Solar Market
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets
ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil
Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels

Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels
China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane

China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane
Oil Prices Plunge by 4% as OPEC+ Postpones Meeting

Oil Prices Plunge by 4% as OPEC+ Postpones Meeting

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com