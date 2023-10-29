Get Exclusive Intel
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

Perovskite Solar Cell Breakthrough Boosts Performance At High Temperatures

By Brian Westenhaus - Oct 29, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Perovskite solar cells, despite high power conversion efficiency, historically suffered from poor performance at high temperatures.
  • CityU's team introduced a self-assembled monolayer (SAM) anchored on a nickel oxide surface, greatly enhancing the thermal robustness of these cells.
  • The improved cells maintain over 90% efficiency even after operating at 65° Celsius for over 1,000 hours, addressing a significant barrier to their commercial deployment.
Solar Panel

A University of Hong Kong (CityU) team has engineered a unique type of self-assembled monolayer, or SAM for short, and anchored it on a nickel oxide surface as a charge extraction layer for building perovskite solar cells.

Perovskite solar cells are a promising frontier in the solar energy landscape, known for their impressive power conversion efficiency. However, they have one significant drawback: thermal instability, i.e. they don’t tend to perform well when exposed to high temperatures.

Professor Zhu Zonglong of the Department of Chemistry at CityU, who collaborated with Professor Li Zhong’an at Huazhong University of Science and Technology said, “Our approach has dramatically enhanced the thermal robustness of the cells,” adding that thermal stability is a significant barrier to the commercial deployment of perovskite solar cells.

“By introducing a thermally robust charge extraction layer, our improved cells retain over 90% of their efficiency, boasting an impressive efficiency rate of 25.6%, even after operated under high temperatures, around (65° Celsius) for over 1,000 hours. This is a milestone achievement,” said Professor Zhu.

The research paper has been published in the journal Science.

Raising the heat shield

The motivation for this research was born from a specific challenge in the solar energy sector: the thermal instability of perovskite solar cells.

Professor Zhu explained, “Despite their high power conversion efficiency, these solar cells are like a sports car that runs exceptionally well in cool weather but tends to overheat and under perform on a hot day. This was a significant roadblock preventing their widespread use.”

The CityU team has focused on the self-assembled monolayer (SAM), an essential part of these cells, and envisioned it as a heat-sensitive shield that needed reinforcement.

“We discovered that high-temperature exposure can cause the chemical bonds within SAM molecules to fracture, negatively impacting device performance. So our solution was akin to adding a heat-resistant armor – a layer of nickel oxide nanoparticles, topped by a SAM, achieved through an integration of various experimental approaches and theoretical calculations,” Professor Zhu said.

To counteract this issue, the CityU team introduced an innovative solution: anchoring the SAM onto an inherently stable nickel oxide surface, thereby enhancing the SAM’s binding energy on the substrate. Also, they synthesized a new SAM molecule of their own, creating an innovative molecule that promotes more efficient charge extraction in perovskite devices.

Better efficiency in higher temperatures

The primary outcome of the research is the potential transformation of the solar energy landscape. By improving the thermal stability of perovskite solar cells through the innovatively designed SAMs, the team has laid the foundation for these cells to perform efficiently even in high-temperature conditions.

Professor Zhu noted, “This breakthrough is pivotal as it addresses a major obstacle that previously impeded wider adoption of perovskite solar cells. Our findings could significantly broaden the utilization of these cells, pushing their application boundaries to environments and climates where high temperatures were a deterrent.”

The press release asserted “The importance of these findings cannot be overstated. By bolstering the commercial viability of perovskite solar cells, CityU is not merely introducing a new player in the renewable energy market, it’s setting the stage for a potential game-changer that could play a vital role in the global shift towards sustainable and energy-efficient sources.”

***

ADVERTISEMENT

This looks like a solution for the high temp operation problem. And its been found right there in China. What’s left to do is the recycling of the toxic materials involved, lead in particular.

While this get us closer, perovskite isn’t there just yet.

But the tech is really getting close to acceptability in the market.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

