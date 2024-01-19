California Solar Industry Faces Cash Crunch Amid Policy Change

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.56 -0.52 -0.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.67 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.04 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.524 -0.173 -6.41%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.162 -0.021 -0.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 77 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.162 -0.021 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.46 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.47 +1.47 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.81 +0.94 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 781 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.45 +1.43 +1.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.78 +0.91 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 234 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.70 +1.47 +2.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 76.10 +1.47 +1.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.35 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.05 +1.47 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 63.95 +1.47 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 65.95 +1.47 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.31 +1.52 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.86 +1.52 +2.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +1.50 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Brent Backwardation Increases as Red Sea Hostilities Continue

Space-Based Solar Farms Could Power the Planet from Orbit

Space-Based Solar Farms Could Power the Planet from Orbit

Scottish researchers are proposing using…

Wells Fargo: U.S. Residential Solar Sector To Outperform in 2024

Wells Fargo: U.S. Residential Solar Sector To Outperform in 2024

Wells Fargo predicts a rebound…

Germany Leads the Way in Solar Energy Across Europe

Germany Leads the Way in Solar Energy Across Europe

In 2022, Germany had an…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

California Solar Industry Faces Cash Crunch Amid Policy Change

By ZeroHedge - Jan 19, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • About 63% of solar installer members in California are facing cash flow issues following a new policy that reduced homeowner incentives.
  • Rooftop solar system sales in the state have plummeted by 85% compared to the previous year, causing some companies to close or leave the state.
  • The downturn in the green energy sector, including solar, is expected to persist well into 2024, affecting investments in clean energy ETFs.
Join Our Community
Solar

The solar industry in California is facing significant headwinds following the implementation of a new policy in April, which reduced incentives that had encouraged homeowners to install solar systems. 

Bloomberg reports the California Solar & Storage Association has found about 63% of its 400 solar installer members have reported cash flow issues because the new policy crushed consumer demand. 

Since last April, sales of rooftop solar systems across the state have crashed 85% in the most recent months of 2023 compared to similar periods one year before, according to solar firm Ohm Analytics. 

On Wednesday, California Solar and Storage Association Executive Director Bernadette Del Chiaro told an audience at the Intersolar North America conference in San Diego that 25 to 30 solar companies have already closed shop or abandoned the state. 

"We are worried about the next two months," she said. "We think a lot more fallout may be coming." 

Besides a reduction in incentives, higher interest rates and expensive panels have also curbed demand. This means that solar installers have a dismal pipeline of work through the year's first half.  

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey of professional and retail investors from late last year found the green energy downturn will last well into 2024. 

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has nearly roundtriped Covid lows. 

The ownership portfolio of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shows solar, wind, and hydrogen stocks have been clubbed like a baby seal over the past year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Space-Based Solar Farms Could Power the Planet from Orbit
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025
China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 
Offshore Oil Is Booming With Vessel Markets Near All-Time High

Offshore Oil Is Booming With Vessel Markets Near All-Time High
Standard Chartered Thinks Oil Prices Are Flirting with Risk Denial

Standard Chartered Thinks Oil Prices Are Flirting with Risk Denial

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com