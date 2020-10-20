Another Major Breakthrough For Solar Energy

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 41.46 +0.63 +1.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 43.16 +0.54 +1.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.914 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 41.56 +0.53 +1.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.38 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.04 -0.21 -0.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.04 -0.21 -0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.64 -0.23 -0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.914 +0.001 +0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 41.50 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 42.34 -0.28 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 39.55 -0.55 -1.37%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 44.47 +0.43 +0.98%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 41.25 -0.53 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 42.53 -0.69 -1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.38 +0.01 +0.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 32 days 30.10 +0.71 +2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 31.56 -0.46 -1.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 40.06 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 37.66 -0.06 -0.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 37.06 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 37.06 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 37.56 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 37.66 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 37.46 -0.06 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.04 -0.21 -0.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.25 -0.25 -0.67%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 31.00 -0.25 -0.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 42.08 -0.30 -0.71%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.78 +0.67 +1.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.73 +0.67 +1.76%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.73 +0.67 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.25 -0.25 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 -0.25 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.96 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 7 hours Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 10 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 18 hours A sneak peak into the US election
  • 26 mins America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 24 mins France Sees 10.6% EV Market Share In September — 4× Growth Year On Year
  • 14 mins Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 7 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 1 day covid. stop the carriers and thus stop the virus.
  • 10 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 23 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 2 days "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020
  • 2 days Is the coal industry on the way out?
  • 2 days Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing
  • 1 day Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days Ethanol present in gasoline

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Solar Energy Could Solve Morocco's Largest Energy Problem

Solar Energy Could Solve Morocco's Largest Energy Problem

In line with efforts to…

Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

Scientists achieved the ultimate in…

New ‘Solar Panels’ Harness The Energy Of Deep Space

New ‘Solar Panels’ Harness The Energy Of Deep Space

Researchers are racing to develop…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Another Major Breakthrough For Solar Energy

By Alex Kimani - Oct 20, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

During America's last election cycle, one of President Trump's key campaign promises was to revive the dying coal sector and bring back coal jobs. But even intense lobbying by the president has done little to stem the tide as coal plants continue to drop out at a steady clip.  The recent retirement of TVA's giant 1,150 megawatt-Paradise 3 coal plant, despite Trump's impassioned pleas, serves as a grim reminder that coal's best days are behind it, with the U.S. Department of Energy acknowledging as much in its latest report.

The so-called natural gas bridge has lately become the bane of coal. Now, next-generation perovskite solar cells are likely to not only put the final nail in the coal’s coffin but also to twist the knife into a suffering oil and gas industry.

Back in May, we reported that the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) had forged a public-private consortium dubbed the US-MAP for U.S. Manufacturing of Advanced Perovskites Consortium, which aims to fast-track the development of low-cost perovskite solar cells for the global marketplace.

That partnership appears to be bearing fruit, with the consortium recently announcing highly encouraging advancements in perovskite technology that could boost the efficiency of perovskite solar cells from the current ceiling of ~25% to a dreamy 66%.

High-Performance Perovskite PV Coming

Silicon panels pretty much rule the solar energy sector, with more than 90% of panels manufactured using the versatile element.

Silicon PV cells have their advantages: They're quite robust and relatively easy to install. Thanks to advances in manufacturing methods, they've also become less expensive, especially over the past decade, particularly the polycrystalline panels constructed in Chinese factories.

However, they still come with a significant drawback: Silicon PV panels are quite inefficient, with the most affordable models managing only 7%-16% energy efficiency depending on factors such as placement, orientation, and weather conditions. Indeed, solar cells have been around for more than six decades, yet commercial silicon has barely scraped into the 25% range, maxing out at a theoretical 30%. This sad state of affairs is due to the fact that Si panels are wafer-based rather than thin-film, which makes them sturdier and more durable. The trade-off, however, is efficiency.  

Related: Three Energy Stocks To Watch On Election Day

To meet the world's rapidly growing energy appetite—and achieve the kind of de-carbonization goals that would help slow the impact of climate change—it would actually take hundreds of years to build and install enough silicon PV panels. Obviously, this is way too slow to be practical for our purpose, considering that we have a mere 10-year window to act to avert irreversible and catastrophic climate change. For years, scientists have experimented with alternative crystal formations that would allow panels of similar size to capture more energy. Until now, few designs emerged that were commercially viable, particularly thin-film cells that could theoretically achieve much higher levels of efficiency.

Thin-film PV panels can absorb more light and thus can produce more energy. These panels can be manufactured cheaply and quickly, meeting more energy demand in less time. There are a few different types of thin-film out there, all of them a little different from standard crystalline silicon (c-si) PV panels. 

Amorphous silicon (a-Si) panels are the oldest form of thin-film: a chemical vapor deposits a thin layer of silicon onto glass or plastic, producing a low weight panel that isn't very energy efficient, managing 13.6%. Then there are cadmium telluride (CdTe) panels, which uses the cadmium particle on glass to produce a high-efficiency panel. The drawback there is the metal cadmium, which is toxic and difficult to produce in large quantities. 

These panels are usually produced using evaporation technology: the particles are superheated, and the vapor is sprayed onto a hard surface, such as glass. They are thin, but not as dependable or durable as c-si panels, which currently dominate the market. Perovskite has so far proven to be the most promising and has now managed to break the efficiency glass ceiling.

Perovskites are a family of crystals named after Russian geologist Leo Perovski. They share a set of characteristics that make them potential building blocks for solar cells: high superconductivity, magnetoresistance, and ferroelectricity. Perovskite thin-film PV panels can absorb light from a wider variety of wave-lengths, producing more electricity from the same solar intensity.

In 2012, scientists finally succeeded in manufacturing thin-film perovskite solar cells, which achieved efficiencies over 10%. But since then, efficiencies in new perovskite cell designs have skyrocketed: recent models can reach 20%+, all from a thin-film cell that is (in theory) much easier and cheaper to manufacture than a thick-film silicon panel.

At Oxford University, researchers reached 25% efficiency; a German research team has achieved 21.6%, while a new record was set in December 2018, when an Oxford lab reached 28% efficiency.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory NREL built composite Silicon-Perovskite cells by putting perovskites atop a silicon solar cell to create a multijunction solar cell, with the new cell boasting an efficiency of 27% compared to just 21% when only silicon is used. 

And now the most significant breakthrough yet: The Oak Ridge National Lab, the Department of Energy's largest science and energy laboratory, has announced the discovery of novel hot-carrier perovskite solar cells that could achieve a conversion efficiency approaching 66%.

Related: A Slow Motion Oil Crisis Is Unfolding In The Carribean

According to ORNL, "The discovery could improve novel hot-carrier solar cells, which convert sunlight to electricity more efficiently than conventional solar cells by harnessing photogenerated charge carriers before they lose energy to heat." 

The big trick here is to prevent the solar cells from wasting energy in the form of heat.

"When sunlight strikes a solar cell, photons create charge carriers--electrons and holes--in an absorber material. Hot-carrier solar cells quickly convert the energy of the charge carriers to electricity before it is lost as waste heat. Preventing heat loss is a grand challenge for these solar cells, which have the potential to be twice as efficient as conventional solar cells. The conversion efficiency of conventional perovskite solar cells has improved from 3% in 2009 to more than 25% in 2020. A well-designed hot-carrier device could achieve a theoretical conversion efficiency approaching 66%," ORNL adds.

Solar's moment in the sun

There's no word yet regarding the price points or when this product might hit the markets. Still, ORNL says it's close to becoming a commercial reality and could be deployed in other real-world applications such as solid-state lighting, dynamic sensing and actuation, advanced radiation detection, quantum information science, and photo-catalysis in the near future.

The timing appears perfect, too, with solar tipped to dominate the global electricity scene over the next couple of decades.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom
How Long Will China Continue To Prop Up The Oil Market?

How Long Will China Continue To Prop Up The Oil Market?
Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War
ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry
Oil Majors Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place

Oil Majors Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com