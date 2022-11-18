Wind Megaprojects Are Coming Online Across The Globe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 80.19 -1.45 -1.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 87.83 -1.95 -2.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 86.33 -2.03 -2.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 6.340 -0.029 -0.46%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.422 -0.033 -1.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 81.64 -2.55 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.422 -0.033 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.55 -1.02 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.46 -0.99 -1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.53 -1.64 -1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 354 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.55 -1.38 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.81 -1.59 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.35 -2.91 -4.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.15 -3.60 -5.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.55 -3.60 -4.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.80 -3.60 -4.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.95 -3.60 -4.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.95 -3.60 -4.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 85.90 -3.60 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.25 -3.60 -4.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 45 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Energy Armageddon
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

U.S. Gas Prices Jump As Freeport LNG Targets Full Restart In March 2023

Rural America Is Pushing Back Against The Renewable Boom

Rural America Is Pushing Back Against The Renewable Boom

The renewable energy boom is…

Sewage: The Next Renewable Energy Breakthrough?

Sewage: The Next Renewable Energy Breakthrough?

Researchers at Washington State University…

Has China Already Won The Clean Energy Race?

Has China Already Won The Clean Energy Race?

China has emerged as the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Wind Megaprojects Are Coming Online Across The Globe

By Felicity Bradstock - Nov 18, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
  • The world’s largest offshore wind farm has just come online.
  • Governments and energy companies are investing greater amounts in renewable energy projects as pressure mounts to shift away from fossil fuels.
  • Estimates suggest Europe may have as much as 10 GW of floating wind capacity installed by 2030.
Join Our Community

The world’s largest floating wind farm, from Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor, just produced its first power. Two further floating wind projects have been announced for the U.K. and France, expected to boost Europe’s wind energy output by 2030 significantly. These early floating wind projects provide hope to renewable energy companies looking to expand their operations, as well as fossil fuel companies aiming to decarbonise through the incorporation of clean energy technology in their oil and gas operations. 

With governments and energy companies investing greater amounts in renewable energy projects, as pressure mounts to shift away from fossil fuels, we are seeing more ambitious and expansive green energy operations emerge. One such development is the new Hywind Tampen wind project from Equinor, described as the largest floating wind farm in the world, which started producing its first power this month. More turbines in the farm are expected to start producing energy before the end of the year. 

Hywind Tampen, with a system capacity of 88 MW, is located in the North Sea. It will be used to power Equinor’s oil and gas operations in the region, with power being sent to the Gullfaks oil and gas field. It also provides a blueprint for other widescale, offshore wind farms worldwide. Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s executive vice president for projects, drilling and procurement stated “I am proud that we have now started production at Hywind Tampen, Norway’s first and the world’s largest floating wind farm.” He added, “This is a unique project, the first wind farm in the world powering producing oil and gas installations.”

The inauguration of this facility is optimistic for oil and gas companies looking for ways to decarbonise their operations, rather than quitting fossil fuels altogether. As the global demand for oil and gas continues to rise, several firms are assessing how they can respond to government and international community pressure to reduce carbon emissions while ensuring the world’s access to oil and gas. In addition to carbon and capture and storage (CCS) projects, this may be one way for energy companies to reduce their carbon footprint. It also offers hope to renewable energy companies planning to develop large-scale wind projects. 

And much more floating wind capacity is planned for Europe in the coming years. The Crown Estate for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland announced in July this year that it had plans to develop 4GW of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea by 2035, to power up to four million homes. It hopes to expand the fields further by 2045, to around 20GW. Having identified five broad ‘Areas of Search’, the Crown Estate stated, “These areas have been identified following technical analysis and extensive engagement between The Crown Estate, the UK and Welsh governments and key agencies, and specialist stakeholders. Further stakeholder and market feedback will be used to refine the Areas of Search into smaller project development areas, within which the first generation of commercial-scale floating wind farms could be built.”

It plans to offer the market in a competitive tender around mid-2023, including 1GW-scale projects to be developed over several phases. It explained, "This approach is deliberately intended to provide further opportunities for investment in the supply chain and to facilitate the coordination of supporting infrastructure.”

In October, the Estate provided updates to potential developers, allowing for the creation of consortia and preparation for the tender process. Prospective companies must submit a plan of their early investment, alongside the relevant legal, financial, and technical elements to be assessed for qualification to the final round of the tender. 

The project is expected to create about 29,000 jobs, with an anticipated economic return from the project of $5.18 billion by 2050. This would help boost British jobs and the economy, as the U.K. gradually transitions away from oil and gas, which many fear will mean a huge loss of jobs. Until now, offshore wind turbines in the U.K. have been built into the seabed on fixed foundations. This project will establish floating wind farms that can be placed in deeper waters, further away from the coast. 

The European Investment Bank also announced this year that it would be funding three floating offshore wind farms off the French Mediterranean coast. Each project will be centered around a different innovative technology, with all the turbines anchored to the seabed via underwater cables. This will allow turbines to be situated in deeper water for optimal wind conditions. 

An estimate from earlier this year suggested that Europe may have as much as 10 GW of floating wind capacity installed by 2030. However, a lot depends on governments developing the right policy frameworks to support the development of floating farms, alongside regulatory bodies that will oversee these types of projects. The inauguration of the first large-scale floating wind projects will likely encourage both renewable energy companies and oil and gas firms to invest in the development of more floating wind capacity to support decarbonisation goals and the shift away from fossil fuels to green alternatives. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Ramps Up Renewable Capacity Amid War In Ukraine
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors
Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility
Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years
Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule

Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule
Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com