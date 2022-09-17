What Are Climate Bonds?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 24 hours 85.11 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 23 hours 91.35 +0.51 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.12 +0.39 +0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 24 hours 7.764 -0.560 -6.73%
Graph down Gasoline 24 hours 2.416 -0.013 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 84.61 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Gasoline 24 hours 2.416 -0.013 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.15 -2.62 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.10 -2.82 -2.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 292 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.05 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 63.85 -3.38 -5.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 87.25 -3.38 -3.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 85.50 -3.38 -3.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 82.65 -3.38 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 80.65 -3.38 -4.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 89.60 -3.38 -3.64%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 78.95 -3.38 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 8 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 6 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks

Will Biden’s Big Clean Energy Bet Help The U.S. Catch China?

Will Biden’s Big Clean Energy Bet Help The U.S. Catch China?

The United States is scrambling…

Renewables Are Losing Steam As Bottlenecks Emerge

Renewables Are Losing Steam As Bottlenecks Emerge

High temperatures are weighing on…

Foreign Investors Are Piling Into India’s Renewable Industry

Foreign Investors Are Piling Into India’s Renewable Industry

India is quickly emerging as…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Are Climate Bonds?

By Felicity Bradstock - Sep 17, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Green bonds could give lower-income countries the potential to help develop their renewable energy industries by incentivising new projects. As the world aims to transition away from fossil fuels to greener alternatives, many governments and private companies are looking to the Developing South for their vast renewable resources. Now, the under-talked-about concept of green bonds could be just what many developing economies need to help develop their energy sectors, as investors pump funds into the future of sustainable energy. 

So, what exactly are green bonds? Green, or climate, bonds are funds raised for new and existing projects that support the environment and the economy. They are typically used to encourage more sustainable development, with the aim of mitigating climate change. Green bonds go to funding climate-friendly construction projects, green transportation development, and renewable energy operations, among other things. Green bonds often come with tax incentives, including tax exemption and tax credits, making them more attractive than alternative bonds. 

In 2012, green bond issuance totalled $2.6 billion. However, over the last half a decade, green bonds have grown in popularity. China accounted for $32.9 billion in green bond issuances, or around a third of the global total, by 2016. But the concept is also becoming more attractive in the E.U. and U.S. In 2020, global green bond issuances reached an estimated total of $270 billion. 

And now Australia is becoming a keen green bond issuer. Thanks to the new government’s commitment to cutting carbon emissions and combatting climate change, interest in green bonds is increasing. A record $3.2 billion of green debt has been sold this year, around a 150 percent increase from the same period last year. And there is more momentum now than ever before to establish clear climate bond standards and tax provisions. The Green Party received a record number of votes in the last election, encouraging the new Labour Party Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to focus heavily on climate policy. And as a fourth banking institution, Westpac Banking Corp., joins the Net Zero Banking Alliance – targeting net-zero emissions by 2050, we are likely to see more green bonds issued in Australia over the next few years.  However, Australia still relies heavily on fossil fuels, the world's biggest exporter of coal. In 2020, fossil fuels accounted for 90 percent of the country’s energy consumption, with petroleum covering 33 percent of energy needs, followed by coal at 30 percent, and natural gas at 26 percent. Some are reluctant to support Australia’s green bonds as they believe it contradicts the country’s overarching energy industry aims.  

But as the developed world develops its green bonds industry, greater attention needs to be given to the potential for sustainable development in emerging economies. Green bonds are already being used in India, and some are now proposing a national blue bond standard, which could make climate bonds more accessible. The markets regulator Sebi has suggested the development of blue bond standards – which support oceanic resource mining and sustainable fishing – could support sustainable development in India. It believes that aligning national standards with the Green Bond Principles (GBP), published by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), would attract greater interest in sustainable debt. With a 7,500-kilometre-long coastline, the introduction of a blue bond scheme could help India protect its waters, while still encouraging development. 

In 2021, India’s sustainable debt market increased to $7.5 billion, a 585 percent increase from 2020. The India Sustainable Debt Market State of the Market 2021 report, by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), shows that 26 out of 29 Indian issuers surveyed have provided at least one green debt instrument since 2015. The CBI believes India’s sustainable debt market to be valued at $19.5 billion.

Related: Key Takeaways From The EU's State Of The Union Address

As well as in India, there is significant potential for the development of the green bonds market across several African countries. As a multitude of African governments look to develop their low-carbon oil and gas industries, greater attention is also shifting to the renewable energy prospective of the region, with the potential to develop fossil fuels and renewable resources hand-in-hand to ensure the longevity of Africa’s energy industry.

Despite having vast solar and wind resources, these industries are largely underdeveloped across the African region. While green bonds have grown in popularity in recent years, little investment has been directed toward Africa. Nigeria achieved the region’s first sovereign green bond funding in 2017, at $29 million. And since, green debt across the region has risen to $3.96 billion, which is still relatively low compared to bonds in other parts of the world, accounting for just 0.4 percent of the global green bond issuance. 

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched a green bond strategy aiming for sustainable growth across the continent. It aims to make economic development more sustainable “by helping Africa gradually transition to ‘green growth’ that will protect livelihoods, improve water, energy and food security, promote the sustainable use of natural resources and spur innovation, job creation and economic development”. However, substantially more financial support will be required to support this development. 

As green bonds grow in popularity, significantly more attention should be paid to the potential benefit of expanding the green bond market in the Global South, to support emerging economies in the successful development of sustainable energy industries. Greater market development could help build stronger economies worldwide, encourage the rollout of renewable energy operations, and ensure greater energy security for the future. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Renewables Are Losing Steam As Bottlenecks Emerge
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves
China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets

China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets
Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com