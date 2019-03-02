The World’s Next Great LNG Project

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 23 hours 55.80 -1.42 -2.48%
Brent Crude 23 hours 65.07 -1.24 -1.87%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.859 +0.047 +1.67%
Mars US 23 hours 61.80 -1.57 -2.48%
Opec Basket 3 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
Urals 2 days 64.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Mexican Basket 3 days 58.62 +0.22 +0.38%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.859 +0.047 +1.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.58 +0.56 +0.85%
Murban 2 days 67.86 +0.37 +0.55%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.59 -1.10 -1.84%
Basra Light 2 days 67.23 -1.54 -2.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.69 -1.28 -1.94%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Girassol 2 days 66.42 -1.06 -1.57%
Opec Basket 3 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 44.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 44.47 -1.67 -3.62%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 53.97 +0.28 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 57.77 +0.63 +1.10%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 51.72 -1.42 -2.67%
Peace Sour 22 hours 50.22 -0.27 -0.53%
Peace Sour 22 hours 50.22 -0.27 -0.53%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 53.47 +0.53 +1.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 54.97 -1.97 -3.46%
Central Alberta 22 hours 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Giddings 2 days 46.00 -1.50 -3.16%
ANS West Coast 4 days 67.94 +1.19 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.75 -1.42 -2.78%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.70 -1.42 -2.58%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.70 -1.42 -2.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.25 -1.42 -2.65%
Kansas Common 3 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.32 +0.28 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 2 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 21 hours PDVSA moves to Moscow!!
  • 1 day Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 1 day Oil Prices Steady, Supported By OPEC Tightening Supplies
  • 2 days Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 2 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 12 hours the Price of Regular Gas is RISING FAST
  • 2 days Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind
  • 2 days Trump and Kim Opened Their Second Summit
  • 2 days Knock-Knock: Risk of India-Pakistan War May Hang on the Fate of Downed Pilot
  • 1 day Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 1 day Tusk. Elon Tusk.
  • 2 days Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"

Breaking News:

Brent Dips below Sour Crude as Heavy Supply Tightens

Alt Text

Are Saudi Arabia’s Renewable Ambitions Realistic?

Saudi Arabia is one of…

Alt Text

The Renewable Revolution Has A Lithium Problem

With global energy demand continuing…

Alt Text

The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

A huge 495-MW energy storage…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The World’s Next Great LNG Project

By Vanand Meliksetian - Mar 02, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Great LNG Project

According to Shell, global demand for LNG will grow by 11 percent in 2019. Primarily, it will be consumers in China and India that will drive the expanding LNG industry. In the context of increasing demand, risks are emerging on the supply side that could negatively impact the transition to cleaner sources of energy. These supply fears are driving 2019 to be a record year for LNG projects across the globe.

Historically, Russia has produced and exported massive volumes of gas to Europe through pipeline infrastructure built during the Cold War. However, since the Ukraine conflict, an awareness of Europe’s overdependence on Russia has become prevalent within the EU. As a result of this anti-Russian sentiment, Moscow’s reliance on European customers has become a security issue for the country. Diversification, therefore, has become increasingly important for energy security in the country. In order to achieve this diversification, Russia is aiming to create a domestic LNG sector that can rival the biggest producers in the Middle East and Australia.

Novatek’s Yamal LNG facility was finished in December 2017, completed both within budget and on time despite the extreme environment in the Arctic region. For Russia to become an LNG superpower, significant expansion of capacity is required. Novatek, therefore, has been planning for another project in the Arctic region called Arctic LNG 2.

(Click to enlarge)

French energy giant Total is Novatek’s partner in the Yamal LNG facility and owns 20 percent of the shares. The decision has been made to continue the successful cooperation into an agreement concerning Arctic LNG 2 where the French company will take a working interest of 10 percent in the project. Furthermore, Total also has an overall stake of 19 percent in Novatek itself. 

Originally, Arctic LNG 2 was planned to be based around the Utrenneye gas field. However, Novatek recently discovered a significant deposit of gas in the near vicinity of the facility called the North Obskoye gas field which was the largest discovery in the world in 2018. The original deposit contains two billion cubic meters of natural gas and 100 million tons of natural gas liquids while the most recent discovery adds the equivalent of another 960 million barrels of oil. The North Obskoye gas field would improve the project’s profitability as more gas can be exported over a more extended period.

Related: Saudi Aramco CEO Rebukes Peak Oil Demand ‘Hype’

Recently, the consortium has been awarding preliminary contracts worth billion to subcontractors for the construction of the facility. Among these companies are Saipem and Renaissance Heavy Industries who have signed a $2.5 billion agreement to supply the engineering, materials, construction, towing, and installation of several platforms. According to Alexander Fridman, a senior member of Novatek’s board, “Arctic LNG 2 will utilize new technological solutions and employ domestic manufacturers. The supply contract envisages new prospects for localizing the compressor equipment fabrication for the LNG industry, which is consistent with our strategic aim of creating and developing an LNG Centre of Excellence in Russia."

Also, Siemens has joined the ranks of potential suppliers. The German engineering firm was also involved during the Yamal project. The contract includes three feed gas compressors and six boil-off gas compressors. The equipment will be manufactured locally to create domestic knowhow to support an independent Russian LNG sector. 

Although the FID has not been made yet, the ever-increasing ecosystem of subcontractors increases the likelihood of an announcement. Also, interest from global investors such as Korean KOGAS and Saudi Aramco’s intention to buy 30 percent of the multi-billion facility boosts the likeliness that the project will materialize.  

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Thailand Pivots To Renewables As Gas Dries Up
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry
Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

 BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

 Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

 Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com