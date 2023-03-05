The Six Weirdest Sources Of Energy: A Closer Look

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 79.68 +1.52 +1.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 85.83 +1.08 +1.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.44 +1.06 +1.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 3.009 +0.244 +8.82%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.750 +0.050 +1.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 2 days 78.98 +1.42 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.750 +0.050 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.39 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.53 +0.87 +1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.56 +0.65 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 461 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.01 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 3 days 85.97 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 64.91 +1.68 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 70.69 +0.47 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.22 +1.51 +1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 6 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Sinochem Oil Workers Taken Hostage As Protests In Colombia Rage On

Is The UK Investing Enough In Onshore Wind Capacity?

Is The UK Investing Enough In Onshore Wind Capacity?

UK onshore wind developments have…

‘New Fuels’ Take Over Commodity Markets Of The Future

‘New Fuels’ Take Over Commodity Markets Of The Future

The commodity markets of the…

Conservative MPs: UK Needs To Incentivize Green Energy Growth

Conservative MPs: UK Needs To Incentivize Green Energy Growth

Conservative MP Phillip Dune is…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Six Weirdest Sources Of Energy: A Closer Look

By Michael Kern - Mar 05, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Cow manure is an unlikely source of energy that has been used for centuries.
  • Human waste is another surprising source of renewable energy that can be converted into biogas through anaerobic digestion.
  • Creativity is the main driver of the renewable energy transition.
Join Our Community

Renewable energy sources are becoming increasingly important as the world moves towards a more sustainable and green future. While solar, wind, and hydropower are some of the most well-known renewable energy sources, many unconventional and even weird energy sources could play a significant role in our transition to a greener future.

Here is a closer look at six of the weirdest sources of energy:

1. Cow Poop

Cow manure is an unlikely energy source that has been used for centuries. When cow manure is placed in an anaerobic digester tank, microorganisms break down the organic matter without oxygen and produce biogas, which can generate electricity or heat. Biogas from cow poop has several advantages over traditional fossil fuels as it reduces greenhouse gas emissions and produces a natural fertilizer.

2. Potatoes

Potatoes have been a power source since the 1800s when they were first used to power telegraphs. A potato battery creates electricity through two metal electrodes inserted into the potato and connected with wires and a light bulb or motor. Although potatoes cannot generate enough electricity to power large-scale applications, they still have potential for small-scale applications such as emergency lighting.

3. Human Waste

Human waste is another surprising source of renewable energy that can be converted into biogas through anaerobic digestion. Sewage treatment plants can capture methane gas produced during this process and use it to generate electricity or heat buildings.

4. Algae

Algae may seem like an unlikely candidate for an energy source, but it has enormous potential due to its high growth rate and ability to grow in various environments such as ponds or tanks. Algae can be harvested and processed into biofuels such as biodiesel or ethanol.

5. Coffee Grounds

Coffee grounds can be converted into biofuel through pyrolysis, which involves heating them in the absence of oxygen. The resulting product contains oils that can be extracted to produce biodiesel.

6. Dance Floors 

Kinetic tiles installed on dance floors use movement dancers generate to create electricity which then powers lighting or other electrical systems within buildings.

While these unconventional sources may seem strange at first glance, they offer us opportunities for creativity and innovation in developing sustainable solutions for our energy needs.

The Green Energy Transition Will Be Fueled By Creativity

The transition towards a greener future requires new ideas, innovative solutions and creative thinking from all sectors, including individuals, businesses, and governments. By embracing these unconventional sources of energy, we not only reduce our carbon footprint but also pave way for new industries while creating job opportunities along with economic growth.

In conclusion, the possibilities for renewable energies are vast if we continue exploring options beyond traditional fossil fuels. We need creativity, innovation, and collaboration between scientists, businesses, and governments to make this happen. The six weirdest sources highlighted here are just few examples out of numerous possibilities. However, it is clear that harnessing unconventional yet sustainable sources would help us achieve our goal of a cleaner environment, thereby ensuring a greener future!

ADVERTISEMENT

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Green Hydrogen Will Play A Critical Role In A Net-Zero Future
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split
Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks

Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com