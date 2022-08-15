The Finite Factor Standing In The Way Of The Renewable Revolution

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.90 -0.51 -0.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.30 -0.80 -0.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.55 -2.71 -2.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.848 +0.120 +1.37%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.939 -0.013 -0.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 87.86 -2.73 -3.01%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.939 -0.013 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 47 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 47 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 47 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 259 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 47 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 47 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 68.45 -2.79 -3.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 24 hours 77.99 -2.25 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 94.24 -2.25 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 92.49 -2.25 -2.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 90.39 -2.25 -2.43%
Graph down Peace Sour 24 hours 87.54 -2.25 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 87.54 -2.25 -2.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 89.64 -2.25 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 93.19 -2.25 -2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 87.84 -2.25 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 105.4 +2.26 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 82.25 -2.25 -2.66%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.9 -2.25 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 20 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 15 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production

France Announces Emergency Renewable Energy Package

France Announces Emergency Renewable Energy Package

As energy costs continue to…

Green Hydrogen Can Help Latin America’s Energy Transition

Green Hydrogen Can Help Latin America’s Energy Transition

Investment in green hydrogen is…

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewable power generation is faltering…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Finite Factor Standing In The Way Of The Renewable Revolution

By Irina Slav - Aug 15, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The global renewable revolution is facing a major roadblock.
  • As the world continues to grow, there may not be enough land to meet the food and energy needs of the population. 
  • For less territorially fortunate countries, the problem may be insurmountable.
Join Our Community

Earlier this year, now former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country could become the Saudi Arabia of wind. In the United States, just last week, the House of Representatives passed the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act that will provide a huge financial push for more wind and solar. In Europe, Brussels is shortening approval procedures for renewables. And in China, they're out of land for growing food.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that a series of what it called extreme events, such as floods and droughts, had affected crops in the world's wind and solar investment and capacity leader. This, in turn, had presented the authorities with a choice between continuing to use arable land for wind and solar, or using it for food.

Choosing between having food or having energy is not one that many people in the world would be comfortable with, especially people in the UK, the U.S. and Europe. The issue of renewables' land footprint does not tend to get much, if any, attention from the media, which is why such a choice has not been considered at all. And yet some have researched it.

In 2013, a British researcher, David J.C. McKay, wrote a paper in which he calculated energy use per capita for several countries and compared it with the average energy density of solar panels and wind turbines, and—importantly—with population density.

It turned out that in the UK, people consumed an average of 1.25 Watts of electricity per square meter. Unfortunately, McKay also found that the average energy density of solar and wind farms was roughly the same. This meant that in a hypothetical and highly desirable scenario of Britain generating all its power from wind and solar, it would require a twofold increase in its own territory to have space to install the turbines and the panels.

"In a decarbonized world that is renewable-powered, the land area required to maintain today's British energy consumption would have to be similar to the area of Britain," McKay himself concluded.

The paper might have sounded fantastical were it not for the recent events unfolding in China. According to the Bloomberg report, some authorities are already taking action against more wind and solar developments, with at least one solar project getting partially dismantled for alleged illegal construction and others being scrutinized a lot more closely.

Indeed, solar is the bigger offender as far s land footprints go. Wind farms in wheat or sunflower fields are a usual sight in some parts of the world. For solar, the fields would have to be removed. And now, researchers are working on ways to solve the conundrum.

Agrivoltaic is one approach to dealing with solar's land footprint. As the name suggests, it combines agriculture with photovoltaics by installing the panels on arable land in such a way as to keep it arable. The approach, however, is not universal because it basically relies on crops that do not need much sunlight, which is a minority.

Experiments are being done with the angle at which panels are installed in a bid to reduce the space they occupy while still absorbing sufficient irradiation to produce decent amounts of electricity while the sun shines.

Yale Environment 360 reported recently on the various approaches to reducing the footprint of solar energy, including agrivoltaics, mounting the panels directly on the ground in deserts to increase production, and mounting the panels almost vertically to save land.

The reason that the land problem comes into the spotlight now is the renewed push for even faster rollout of renewables amid the current energy crunch gripping Europe and spreading across the world as Europe suddenly becomes a huge LNG supplier, pushing prices to all-time highs.

Related: Colombia’s New Leftwing President Is Hiking Taxes On Its Oil Industry

According to the International Energy Agency's Net Zero by 2050 roadmap that the agency published last year, we would need to build 630 GW of new solar capacity every year until 2050 to hit net-zero targets. This amount is four times greater than the record solar installations seen in 2020, the Yale Environment 360 article noted, and land is finite.

In all fairness, land is not the only finite component necessary for this massive buildout of solar power, but it is the most important one because, as the situation in China has reminded us, land is used to grow food. One could argue in favor of things like hydroponics and urban gardening, but it could not be a serious argument—it's all about scale, and to have crop-growing at a scale ensuring adequate food supply for any given population, you need land.

For China, which is one of few countries with abundant land resources, as it were, part of the solution seems to be moving wind and solar projects to more remote areas. But this, as the Bloomberg report noted, would lead to more challenges, namely getting the electricity from those remote areas to the cities that need it. In other words, wind and solar power will very likely become costlier because of the investments in new transmission lines that would need to be made.

For less territorially fortunate countries, however, the problem may be insurmountable for the simple reason that you cannot generate more land. Offshore wind is obviously a solution for wind, and northern Europe is betting very big on offshore wind. But offshore solar, sadly, won't work, not in the northern seas of the densely populated continent.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

France Announces Emergency Renewable Energy Package
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com