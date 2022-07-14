Solar Experts Warns Of Overreliance On Chinese Panels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.46 +0.16 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.85 +0.28 +0.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.3 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.672 -0.017 -0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.190 -0.044 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 92.80 +1.56 +1.71%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.190 -0.044 -1.37%

Graph down Marine 15 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 15 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 15 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 227 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 15 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 15 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.54 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 82.20 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 98.45 +0.46 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 96.70 +0.46 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 94.60 +0.46 +0.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 93.85 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 97.40 +0.46 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 92.05 +0.46 +0.50%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 102.5 -7.31 -6.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 90.25 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45%

Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming

As the world races towards…

The Future Is Bright For Green Hydrogen

The Future Is Bright For Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen has long been…

Is Hydrogen The Future Of Clean Aviation?

Is Hydrogen The Future Of Clean Aviation?

Green hydrogen innovations are paving…

Solar Experts Warns Of Overreliance On Chinese Panels

By Ag Metal Miner - Jul 14, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • While the solar sector is exploding, plenty of experts are warning against dependency on China for its solar panels.
  • In Ireland, it is a combination of wind power and green hydrogen that is stealing the limelight, with its new project using hydrogen-fueled storage and offshore wind farms.
  • Meanwhile, in the metals sector, the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel index is soaring due to government regulations to limit CO2 driving demand.
Some experts say that initiatives aimed at creating a zero-carbon future are being impacted by dependence on Chinese solar panels. Recently, the International Energy Agency announced a less-than-favorable outlook regarding China’s dominance in solar panel manufacturing. According to the IEA, the US’ high demand for solar panels has increased its dependency on China. In fact, the United States’ PV (photovoltaic) solar demand exceeds China’s by more than twice. Cost-efficiency plays a considerable role in outsourced solar panel production. However, this could have unseen consequences. The fast-growing demand for solar panels in the US poses an issue in and of itself.

While people’s hearts are in the right place (lowering carbon emissions), an area of production growing and expanding so quickly typically doesn’t leave time for proper regulation. Also, the profitability of global solar energy initiatives is volatile. As the IEA says, solar power has a need and demand, but it must first have all moving parts in place.

Ireland Revs Up Renewable Wind Energy

Recently, Ireland began utilizing green hydrogen to bump up its renewable energy storage with wind power. CleanTechnic, a US-based clean energy news source, noted that Ireland was behind its fellow European nations in terms of hydrogen energy. Hydrogen, according to some, remains an untapped and heavily un-researched renewable energy source. In fact, the base element has already proved invaluable in other commodities markets such as agriculture and natural gas.

Ireland’s new  “green hydrogen” project relies heavily on offshore wind energy. Currently, Ireland has 45 offshore wind farms in the works. Despite this, there are only two currently running. Unfortunately, numerous roadblocks have caused significant delays in new wind initiatives. Examples include planning delays, building permission problems, and the surrounding shoreline being too deep for fixed wind structures.

With the new green hydrogen initiative, Ireland could remedy these problems with hydrogen-fueled storage and floating wind structures. That said, this brand-new renewable energy solution remains largely untested, and, therefore, questionable in reliability. Could floating offshore wind turbines prove a reliable source of energy and a remedy to deep offshore restrictions? As WIRED recently noted, the initiative appears so promising that billions of dollars are currently being invested in it globally.

GOES Opportunity for American Appliances: Steel Prices Today

How do GOES prices keep such a bullish pace? There are numerous factors at work, especially on the demand side. In addition, government regulations limiting CO2 emissions have also helped to drive demand for high-power transformers, motors, power transmission, and other purposes according to a recent report.  Add all of these sectors up, and it’s no surprise why GOES products are some of the most sought-after in the marketplace.

On top of this, electrical steel, in general, saves consumers a fortune in electric costs. This is mainly due to its ability to maintain heat by as much as 30%. And with the cost of everything steadily rising in the US, consumers are more contentious about saving money than ever.

By AG Metal Miner

