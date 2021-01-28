Saudi Arabia: “We Will Be Another Germany In Renewables”

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.24 -0.10 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 55.53 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.687 +0.023 +0.86%
Graph down Mars US 24 mins 52.74 -0.81 -1.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
Graph up Urals 37 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.66 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.687 +0.023 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 54.76 -0.85 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 54.90 -1.11 -1.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.46 -0.69 -1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 56.48 -0.59 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 55.07 -0.42 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 55.83 -0.52 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 39.73 -0.72 -1.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 mins 39.30 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 51.85 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 53.25 +0.24 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 mins 47.85 +0.24 +0.50%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 15 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 mins 48.35 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 49.95 +0.24 +0.48%
Chart Central Alberta 15 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 42.50 -0.50 -1.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 55.76 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.29 -0.51 -1.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.94 +0.24 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 5 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 5 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 6 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 1 day 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 11 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 1 day Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 19 hours Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 1 day Aramco in Talks on $2 Bln Loan from Japan
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

U.S. Pauses Rule That Says Banks Can’t Reject Loans To Oil & Gas

Total Is Doubling Down On Its Pledge To Invest In Renewables

Total Is Doubling Down On Its Pledge To Invest In Renewables

France’s Total has acquired the…

Colombia Is Betting Big On Wind And Solar

Colombia Is Betting Big On Wind And Solar

Colombia is a nation that…

Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits

Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits

Renewable energy companies are low…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia: “We Will Be Another Germany In Renewables”

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 28, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia will work to become the next Germany in the renewable energy sector, the Kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at an event on Wednesday.

“We will be another Germany when it comes to renewables,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference held in Riyadh.

“We will be pioneering,” the energy minister added.

Saudi Arabia aims to replace the use of petroleum liquids for power generation with solar energy and gas-fired capacity, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted as saying earlier this week. As part of the program ‘Hydrocarbon Demand Sustainability’, the world’s largest oil exporter will aim to replace petroleum—which it still burns for electricity—with solar power energy, he added.

Last week, the President of the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, Khaled Al-Sultan, said that Saudi Arabia was looking to have 50 percent of its electricity generation coming from renewables by 2030, with the other half coming from natural gas-fired power generation.  

Saudi Arabia is committed to carbon neutrality, the energy minister said at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) this week but didn’t give details about the timing to potentially achieve that carbon neutrality.

The Saudi example for renewables, Germany, saw last year renewable energy sources producing more electricity than fossil fuels for the first time, according to preliminary data from think tank Agora Energiewende cited by Clean Energy Wire.

Germany’s latest renewable energy act for 2021 targets to raise the country’s solar PV capacity to 100 GW by 2030 from around 52 GW today, increase onshore wind capacity to 71 GW from 55 GW currently, and boost offshore wind capacity to 20 GW from 7.8 GW.  

Saudi Arabia, for its part, did not commission any new solar project in 2020, PV magazine reported earlier this month, citing data from analytics company GlobalData. The most likely reason for the Kingdom failing to commission any of the total 1 GW projects expected in 2020 was the desire to renegotiate lower power prices amid declining solar tariffs in the region.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Total Is Doubling Down On Its Pledge To Invest In Renewables
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March

Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March
An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities
Saudi Arabia Is On The Brink Of Losing Control Of Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is On The Brink Of Losing Control Of Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com