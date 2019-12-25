Renewables On The Rise In The Mining Industry

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.27 +0.16 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.29 +0.87 +1.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.237 +0.050 +2.29%
Mars US 1 day 61.21 +0.24 +0.39%
Opec Basket 7 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 3 days 58.25 -1.35 -2.27%
Louisiana Light 6 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 6 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 3 days 55.95 +0.14 +0.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.237 +0.050 +2.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 67.00 +0.58 +0.87%
Murban 2 days 68.67 +0.54 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.34 +0.64 +1.11%
Basra Light 2 days 72.56 +0.86 +1.20%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.37 +0.49 +0.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Girassol 2 days 68.59 +0.69 +1.02%
Opec Basket 7 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.27 +0.08 +0.23%
Canadian Condensate 127 days 54.52 +0.08 +0.15%
Premium Synthetic 117 days 60.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.52 +0.08 +0.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.52 +0.08 +0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.52 +0.08 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.02 +0.08 +0.13%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.77 +0.08 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 6 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 104 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 3 days 54.47 +0.08 +0.15%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 69.75 -0.41 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 minutes Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 5 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 1 day Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 19 hours Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 1 day Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 8 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 3 hours Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 7 hours Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 22 hours What shale companies will survive the blood
  • 2 days If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 10 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 2 days Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 2 days Saudi A Top Performer in Upstream Emissions
  • 2 days Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Brazil Breaks Key Oil Production Milestone

Alt Text

UN: Renewables Are Needed Now More Than Ever

The Secretary General of the…

Alt Text

Why Hasn’t Hydrogen Gone Mainstream?

Production of hydrogen from low-carbon…

Alt Text

The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

Growth in India’s renewable energy…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Renewables On The Rise In The Mining Industry

Join Our Community
Renewable Mining

In a recent report, consultancy firm THEnergy stated that 2019 saw significant growth in the number of mining companies materially committing to develop onsite renewable energy projects.

“The year 2019 has been identified as the tipping point. The business case for partly substituting expensive fuel like diesel, heavy fuel oil (HFO) or gas by solar and wind had been positive on paper for years. However, actual projects have evolved slowly,” the report states. “[Yet] in 2019, almost a dozen new projects have been officially announced and at the same time many more projects are under development and on the verge of being announced.”

And it’s easy to see why. Renewable energy could be extremely beneficial to miners.

THEnergy’s document is the result of the consultancy’s participation in the 7th Energy and Mines World Congress, which took place in Toronto this December and where some 100 miners met to discuss topics related to sustainable and environmentally-friendly solutions to their power needs.

At the event, most mining companies expressed they are willing to decarbonize and pursue initiatives that go well beyond renewables, such as electrification of mining vehicles. They also said that they are aware that such initiatives will further increase their electricity demand, which means that locally generated renewable energy sources have to be found. Though renewables were long thought to be a costly alternative, things are beginning to change.

Since the solutions that are being built now are more sophisticated than they were before and they allow for storing energy, miners said they have increased trust in the possibilities offered by clean energy and the minimized risks of production losses.

“Before, the general attitude was characterized by ‘wait and see,’ but the mode has been changing in 2019 to ‘let’s act now,’” THEnergy’s report reads. “Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields, a mining company that is a pioneer in integrating renewables, pointed out in his keynote that cost savings are possible, and a cost-efficient decentralization of power generation enabled by renewables comes with further advantages,” the brief adds. Related: The Best And Worst Oil Predictions Of 2019

Evidence presented during the congress showed that most newly announced projects combine different sources of renewable energy, such as solar and wind, as well as energy storage solutions.

The logic behind the mix is that solar and wind output is often negatively correlated, which means that when solar irradiation is high wind speeds are typically low, and vice versa. However, if both elements are in place, when one goes down the other can still maintain the energy supply.

Based on the presentations at the Toronto conference and its own research, THEnergy believes that the idea of mixing and matching energy sources could even see a renaissance of hydropower.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Why Hasn’t Hydrogen Gone Mainstream?
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia

China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia
Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

 Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

 What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?

 The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

The World’s Most Promising Renewables Market Has Taken A Turn For The Worst

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com