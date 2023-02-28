Red States Benefit Most From Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.85 +1.17 +1.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 83.89 +1.44 +1.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.35 +0.41 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 +0.049 +1.79%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.427 +0.059 +2.48%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 74.23 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.427 +0.059 +2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.20 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.21 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.03 -0.62 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 456 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.45 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.94 -0.44 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.66 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 54.43 -0.64 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 77.83 -0.64 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 76.08 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 73.23 -0.64 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 71.23 -0.64 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 80.18 -0.64 -0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 69.53 -0.64 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.80 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.21 -0.64 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.34 -0.64 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Exports Still Strong Despite Sanctions

China Is Crushing The Competition In Clean Energy Spending

China Is Crushing The Competition In Clean Energy Spending

China’s stranglehold on clean energy…

Is The UK Investing Enough In Onshore Wind Capacity?

Is The UK Investing Enough In Onshore Wind Capacity?

UK onshore wind developments have…

The Next Leg Of The Space Race Is All About Solar Power

The Next Leg Of The Space Race Is All About Solar Power

Scientists are contemplating ways to…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Red States Benefit Most From Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

By Alex Kimani - Feb 28, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • Not a single Republican voted to support the historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) when it was passed in August.
  • Iowa and Oklahoma, some of the ‘reddest’ states with Republican governors and majority Republican state legislatures, lead the nation in wind power production.
  • Billions of dollars of new clean energy investment has been announced for solar, electric vehicle and battery manufacturing in Georgia and other southern states since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Join Our Community

Republicans are not exactly known to embrace renewable energy, with GOP elected officials and fossil fuel supporters frequently criticizing the clean energy drive. Not a single Republican voted to support the historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) when it was passed in August, while Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst last year lambasted "the Democrats' push towards renewables," claiming that "'Biden blackouts' will make it impossible to run even fans and air conditioners on the hottest days of the summer”.

It, therefore, comes as a surprise to learn that red states are reaping the benefits of Democrats’ climate law much more than the Democrats themselves, with red states claiming more IRA funds and installing more wind and solar power than Democratic-leaning states in 2022. A new report by Climate Central reveals that U.S. wind and solar capacity grew 16% compared to 2021, with the U.S. generating 683,130 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity from solar and wind last year, up from 588,471 GWh in 2021.

Interestingly, Iowa and Oklahoma, some of the ‘reddest’ states with Republican governors and majority Republican state legislatures, lead the nation in wind power production; California and Florida are the largest producers of solar power while Texas is a leader in both solar and wind power. The report says that state and federal incentives are also a big reason for the year-over-year growth in renewable energy generation. 

In 2018, California issued a mandate that requires most new single-family and multi-family homes of up to three stories to install rooftop solar panels starting 2020. Back in 2005, Iowa enacted the highest state tax credit rate for wind energy, at $0.015 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). Iowa remains the only state where clean energy credits are transferable, with tax credit recipients able to sell the credits to third parties who can then use the purchased credit to offset their taxes owed to the state.

Meanwhile, there are several reasons why renewable capacity, especially wind energy, has been growing like a weed in Texas. First off, Texas has been proactive in building out transmission lines to bring wind power to businesses and homes, making it possible for future wind farms to easily connect to this grid. Additionally, Texas has enacted laws that deregulate the state’ energy market making it conducive to lease land for wind turbines (just 2% of the land in Texas is regulated by the federal government).

Related: BP’s CEO Warns Of Oil And Gas Price Spikes If Energy Transition Is Rushed

Texas is rich in wind speed and rich in sun. While there is a lot of initial investment, after the wind turbines are erected, the cost of wind is cheaper,” Irfan Khan, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Texas A&M, has told the Guardian.

Source: The Guardian

Battery Belt Embracing IRA Funds

It’s somewhat ironic that whereas Southern states led by Republicans did not vote for climate spending, they are embracing clean energy dollars a lot more than their blue counterparts.

Billions of dollars of new clean energy investment has been announced for solar, electric vehicle and battery manufacturing in Georgia and other southern states since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August, leading to this swathe of states being nicknamed the“battery belt.” And it’s the battery belt and other Republican-led states that have been claiming the lion’s share of IRA dollars: according to an analysis by American Clean Power, Republican-held congressional districts are now home to more than 80% of all utility-scale wind, solar farms and battery projects currently under development.

Under a scenario whereby states adopt clean energy technologies at a pace and scale needed to meet 2030 climate goals, red states would receive $4,221 in IRA funds per capita, much higher than what blue states would receive at $2,427 per capita.

Indeed, an RMI analysis has revealed that Texas could see $131 billion in IRA-linked investments this decade; Florida may see $62 billion while Georgia might realize $16 billion. Further, Republican-leaning states are also receiving larger climate investments per person than Democrat-led states. 

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s Georgia that’s currently winning big time by the IRA, with billions of dollars of new clean energy investment and battery manufacturing already lined up:

It seems like all roads are currently leading to Georgia, it’s really benefiting disproportionately from the Inflation Reduction Act right now,” Aaron Brickman, senior principal at energy research nonprofit RMI, has told the Guardian. Brickman says that the $370bn in clean energy incentives and tax credits are a complete game changer, ‘‘We’ve just frankly never had that before in this country. The IRA has transformed the landscape in a staggering way.

Hyundai is currently building its first dedicated electric vehicle plant in the US--a $5.5bn facility in Bryan county, Georgia, which will create ~8,000 jobs when it opens in 2025.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Inflation Reduction Act: Opening Up Green Hydrogen Possibilities
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build
Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China
Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com