Hawai'i's Clean Energy Push: A Model for the Mainland?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 75.85 -1.97 -2.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 81.71 -1.16 -1.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.29 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.100 +0.023 +1.11%
Graph down Gasoline 4 hours 2.183 -0.077 -3.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Mars US 89 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.183 -0.077 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.88 -1.38 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.27 -1.48 -1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.07 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 793 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.03 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.08 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 246 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 59.82 +2.04 +3.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.97 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.22 +1.04 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 69.82 +2.44 +3.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 67.82 +1.04 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 71.07 +2.79 +4.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 64.32 +1.04 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.05 +1.04 +1.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.61 -1.17 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.60 +1.04 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 14 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Lithium Producer Sigma Hikes its Brazilian Resource Estimate by 27%

Navigating the Land Crunch in Renewable Energy Expansion

Navigating the Land Crunch in Renewable Energy Expansion

The expansion of utility-scale solar…

India’s Clean Energy Sector is Booming

India’s Clean Energy Sector is Booming

After decades of sluggish growth,…

Another Difficult Year for Europe's Transition

Another Difficult Year for Europe's Transition

The cost surge had made…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hawai'i's Clean Energy Push: A Model for the Mainland?

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 31, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
  • Hawai'i replaced its last coal plant with a massive battery, a significant step towards its 100% clean energy goal.
  • The state boasts high numbers of rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle sales, outpacing mainland statistics.
  • Challenges remain in managing the energy grid and ensuring stability, as evidenced by recent blackouts on the Big Island.
Join Our Community
Renewables

A massive clean energy experiment is taking place in Hawai’i. It’s not that they are doing anything radically different in terms of renewable energy deployment, they’re just doing far more of it per capita than any other U.S. state. Hawai’i is not only setting aggressive renewable energy expansion plans, it’s also meeting them, making the state and its electric grids into a sort of pilot project for the rest of the country. 

State law mandates that Hawai’i will be powered by 100% clean energy by 2045, just 21 years from now. And if history is any indication, Hawai’i will achieve that goal with flying colors. The Aloha State pledged to be “Coal free by ’23,” and they shut down their last coal plant on September 1, 2022. This year, they replaced that last coal plan with an enormous battery

“These kinds of grid-scale energy storage systems are becoming increasingly common in the U.S. and are crucial to shifting to ever-higher percentages of wind and solar power,” USA Today recently reported before adding, “But Hawaii is in a class by itself.” The 185-megawatt battery outside of Honolulu known as the Kapolei Energy Storage facility “is larger as a percentage of the electricity system than any other battery in the world,” said Colton Ching, senior vice president of planning and technology for the state’s largest electric utility Hawaiian Electric. The lithium iron phosphate batteries in question can hold 565 megawatt hours of energy. That’s enough to supply electricity to nearly a fifth of the island of Oahu (the most populous Hawaiian island) for a three-hour stint at peak load or six hours at half load. 

In addition to these major advances, one in three Hawaiians have rooftop solar panels, and 15% of new car sales are electric vehicles, lightyears ahead of the mainland. In 2020, 3.7% of single-family homes in the entire U.S. generated electricity from solar panels – and that figure includes a little boost from Hawaii’s freakishly high numbers. Same goes for the data that indicates that 9% of new cars sold in the U.S. in 2023 were electric. 

Of course, the conditions in Hawai’i are very different from the rest of the United States. While conditions are extremely favorable for solar and wind power production thanks to the island’s sunny skies and sea breezes, the state has absolutely zero fossil fuel reserves. Instead, nearly 80% of the island’s energy comes from an oil supertanker that visits the Honolulu port every 10 days. This makes Hawai’i’s energy extremely expensive – and extremely vulnerable. 

“We’re one supertanker away from becoming Amish,” Jeff Mikulina, director of the Hawaii Climate Coalition and a board member of the Blue Planet Foundation, was quoted by USA Today. “We have a 25-day oil supply in storage.”

This makes renewable energy a relatively easy sell in the state. Struggling under the weight of sky-high energy bills, rooftop solar panel installation is a no-brainer for many Hawaiians. And the EV anxiety experienced by the rest of the country? No one is particularly concerned about long battery ranges on an island. Plus, prices at the pump in Hawai’i are more punishing than most. 

But it’s not all aloha. As more and more Hawaiians become producer-consumers, regulating the energy grid gets a whole lot more complicated. Managing inflows and outflows of energy to keep a stable energy grid and avoid rolling blackouts is paramount. And it isn’t easy. Hawai’i has had great success with programs incentivising producers to send energy to the grid when demand is high, but that program is about to end and the future is uncertain. And while the island has made great strides in renewable energy deployment and storage, its not without its issues. Look no further than Tuesday’s rolling blackouts on the Big Island resulting from wind turbines tripping offline.  

In this way, Hawai’i truly is a guinea pig for complete renewable overhaul. Such a sweeping transition is guaranteed to have its hiccups, but the mainland has much to learn from the challenges, solutions, and innovations being showcased in the 50th state. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Another Difficult Year for Europe's Transition
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices
US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets
U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze
Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%
The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com