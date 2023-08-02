Green Hydrogen's Potential In Propelling Eco-friendly Aviation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.16 -2.21 -2.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.84 -2.07 -2.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.64 -1.84 -2.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.464 -0.096 -3.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.775 -0.098 -3.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.60 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 82.07 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.775 -0.098 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.07 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.69 +0.34 +0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.68 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 610 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.16 -0.46 -0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.12 -0.54 -0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.60 +0.15 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 63 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 60.12 -0.43 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.52 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.77 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.92 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.92 -0.43 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 85.87 -0.43 -0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.22 -0.43 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.60 -0.43 -0.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 88.12 +1.12 +1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.65 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.75 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Germany’s Ruling Coalition Is Divided Over A Carbon Price Hike

Queensland's $62 Billion Green Energy SuperGrid Gambit

Queensland's $62 Billion Green Energy SuperGrid Gambit

Queensland in Australia is set…

Arkansas Could Lead America’s Lithium Production Boom

Arkansas Could Lead America’s Lithium Production Boom

Southwestern Arkansas could be the…

Countries Wage War Over Clean Energy Subsidies

Countries Wage War Over Clean Energy Subsidies

Grand support schemes such as…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Green Hydrogen's Potential In Propelling Eco-friendly Aviation

By Felicity Bradstock - Aug 02, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • British entrepreneur Dale Vince announced plans to launch a hydrogen-electric airline called Ecojet, with the aim to start operations in 2024 and retrofit existing planes with hydrogen-electric powertrains by 2025.
  • Despite increased global interest and investments in green hydrogen, commercial hydrogen-powered flights are not expected until around 2035, with much more technological advancement required.
  • While hydrogen holds the potential to decarbonize a portion of the aviation industry, its broad implementation is several decades away due to the lifespan of existing aircraft and the need for fleet renewal or retrofitting.
Join Our Community
Eco-Friendly Aviation

With the aviation industry contributing around 2 percent of global carbon emissions, the sector must find a way to go greener. While many industries are beginning to decarbonise operations, some are finding it extremely difficult to find the right path to cleaner operations. The aviation sector has long relied on fossil fuels to power planes, with little alternative available. As demand for commercial flights is expected to continue increasing, one industry that the aviation sector is hopeful for is hydrogen, with the potential to one day power aircraft with green hydrogen-based fuels. 

Greater global investment in green hydrogen and innovative aviation decarbonisation projects could bring the sector one step closer to achieving low-carbon flight. In July, one British tycoon announced he would be investing heavily in hydrogen-electric planes, hoping to deliver commercial flights very soon. Dale Vince, the British entrepreneur, stated last month that he plans to launch an electric airline, to be powered by green hydrogen. Vince has already founded a British energy firm called Ecotricity. Flights from Ecojet will commence in 2024, with routes across mainland Europe and plans for long-haul flights in the future. 

The airline will use 19- and 70-seat turboprop planes, with the aim of eventually using hydrogen-electric powertrains. A recent statement explained, “Short-term, to secure routes and a license from the Civil Aviation Authority, Ecojet will initially fly using conventionally fuelled planes.” It added that the planes would eventually be “retrofitted with the hydrogen-electric power trains as soon they become approved for service by the CAA.” The first round of retrofitting can be expected as early as 2025, a year after Ecojet starts operations, with the use of existing rather than new planes expected to save 90,000 tonnes of carbon per year. 

Vince plans to make the whole flight experience more environmentally friendly. As well as reducing the carbon emissions of the journey, Ecojet will serve plant-based meals and will avoid using single-use plastic projects. Once the hydrogen-electric plane is operational, it will release water vapour rather than carbon emissions, which can be captured and released into the lower atmosphere to make it safer, according to the company. 

This is not the first time an airline has strived for hydrogen-powered flight, with several companies announcing investments in green hydrogen and innovation in plane technologies in recent years. In the U.K., the New Aviation Propulsion Knowledge and Innovation Network (NAPKIN) is working in a consortium of nine members, including Rolls-Royce, University College London, and London City Airport, to develop a low- or zero-emissions aircraft for regional and short-haul flights. The U.K. government introduced a policy calling for all domestic flights to be zero emission by 2040, which organisations like this are trying to achieve. 

However, most aerospace firms that are developing engines to run on hydrogen, such as Airbus, do not expect commercial flights with the aircraft to be available until around 2035. The CFO of Irish budget airline RyanAir, Neil Sorahan, stated “They [hydrogen or electric powered planes] may be the future. But I’m not sure they will get there in my lifetime.” He suggested that with the current technology, planes would require huge tanks of hydrogen fuel to power them, with further innovation required until we reach the point of commercial hydrogen-powered flight, even for short-haul journeys. This sentiment was echoed by RyanAir’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, who stated “Certainly, for the next decade ... I don’t think you’re going to see any — there’s no technology out there that’s going to replace … carbon, jet aviation.”

This is worrying considering the increasing number of commercial flights. While aviation contributes a relatively small share of the world’s carbon emissions, it is extremely difficult to decarbonise. The World Wildlife Fund said that aviation is “one of the fastest-growing sources of the greenhouse gas emissions driving global climate change.” And in the U.K., the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) believes the aviation industry could be on course for generating 39 percent of the country’s total carbon emissions by 2050 if no change is made.

Yet, scientists are doubtful that hydrogen-fuelled aviation will fix our carbon problem. While hydrogen has the potential to decarbonise around a third of the aviation sector, it will be several decades before we see mass adoption, as we continue to be heavily reliant on sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). Governments and private companies worldwide are investing heavily in green hydrogen projects for a variety of applications. But hydrogen is not compatible with existing aircraft, meaning companies will need to introduce new fleets or retrofit existing planes. 

Jayant Mukhopadhaya, an aviation researcher with the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), explained: “Because aeroplanes live so long — they have 20- to 30-year lifespans — the fleet renewal rates are so slow that any aircraft being bought today is likely going to be in operation in 2050.” He added that assuming the first hydrogen-combustion narrow-body aircraft enter the market in 2035, “by 2050, it can only capture maybe 10 percent -20 percent of its maximum market cap.” This suggests that the aviation industry must continue to finance the development of SAFs to support decarbonisation aims in the short-term, until an eventual shift to hydrogen can be achieved.  

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Green Energy Revolution Is Fueling A Modern-Day Gold Rush
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?
Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com