Global Clean Energy Investments Near All-Time High

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 63.72 -0.25 -0.39%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.13 -0.25 -0.36%
Natural Gas 35 mins 3.189 -0.043 -1.33%
Mars US 24 hours 64.47 +0.24 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.07 -0.47 -0.70%
Urals 17 hours 66.83 -0.69 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.80 +0.10 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.80 +0.10 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.69 +0.09 +0.15%
Natural Gas 35 mins 3.189 -0.043 -1.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.13 -0.70 -1.05%
Murban 2 days 69.23 -0.60 -0.86%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.36 -0.04 -0.06%
Basra Light 2 days 64.80 -0.03 -0.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.83 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Girassol 2 days 69.01 -0.19 -0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.07 -0.47 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.00 -1.04 -2.53%
Western Canadian Select 97 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 97 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 97 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 97 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 97 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 97 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 97 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 97 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 97 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.80 +0.10 +0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.16 -0.45 -0.65%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.90 -0.52 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.85 -0.52 -0.83%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.85 -0.52 -0.83%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.40 -0.52 -0.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.73 +0.24 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 3 hours OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 6 hours Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 7 hours Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 8 hours Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 1 day API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 1 day Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 1 day EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 1 day IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 1 day Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 1 day Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 1 day Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 2 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 2 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 2 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 2 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 2 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 2 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 2 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 3 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 3 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 3 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 3 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 3 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 3 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 3 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 6 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 6 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 6 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 6 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 6 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 6 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 6 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 7 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 7 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 7 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 7 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 7 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO

Breaking News:

Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017

Alt Text

Low Cost Renewables Are Creating A New Middle East

The Middle East is racing…

Alt Text

The New Natural Resources Fueling The Green Revolution

The renewable energy revolution is…

Alt Text

2018: A Breakout Year For Clean Energy

2018 is poised to be…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Clean Energy Investments Near All-Time High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 18, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Renewables

Booming Chinese solar installations propelled annual worldwide investments in renewable energy and energy-smart technology 3 percent higher to $333.5 billion last year—the second-highest on record, a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report showed on Tuesday.

China and the U.S. led the way with the largest portions of clean energy investment, and while European investment dropped — pushed down by changed policies in the UK and Germany — funding for renewables and smart energy tech in Australia and Mexico boomed, BNEF said.

The 2017 investments were just 7 percent below the all-time high of $360.3 billion reached in 2015, but last year’s figure is remarkable because capital costs for the leading renewable investment — solar — have been sharply dropping and were some 25 percent cheaper per MW compared to 2015, said Jon Moore, BNEF’s chief executive.

Solar investment led the way in global financing, with $160.8 billion last year, accounting for 48 percent of the world’s total clean energy investment and rising 18 percent compared to 2016. Chinese solar investment stood at $86.5 billion last year — just over half of all solar spending — and up a staggering 58 percent over 2016, with 53 GW of PV capacity installed, increased from 30 GW in 2016.

Chinese solar installations in 2017 exceeded BNEF forecasts by 20 GW, due to two main reasons, Justin Wu, head of Asia-Pacific for BNEF, said. The first was that Chinese regulators — under pressure from the industry — were slow to curb construction of utility-scale projects outside allocated government quotas. The second reason was that with declining solar costs, China installed more solar panels on rooftops and industrial parks, and these projects are not part of the government quotas. Related: What’s The Limit For Permian Oil Production?

China’s total investment in renewables and smart energy jumped 24 percent to a new record of $132.6 billion last year. The second-largest country investment came from the United States at $56.9 billion, up 1 percent annually “despite the less friendly tone towards renewables adopted by the Trump administration”, BNEF said.

Overall, clean energy investments in Europe dropped, with Germany’s down 26 percent and the UK’s plunging 56 percent amid changes in policy support, although financing rose in some countries with smaller portions of the total investments, including in the large economies of France and Italy.

On the other hand, large wind and solar project investments pushed Australia’s financing up 150 percent to a record $9 billion, and Mexico’s investment up 516 percent to $6.2 billion.

In terms of overall global investment by sector, after the leading solar came wind, with investments of $107.2 billion, down 12 percent annually. The third-largest sector of clean energy investment was energy-smart technologies, at $48.8 billion, up by 7 percent from 2016 and the highest on record, as investment in smart meters, battery storage, smart grid, and electric vehicles (EVs) accelerated with asset finance and equity-raising by companies.

Regarding capacity, BNEF’s preliminary estimates show that a record 160 GW of clean energy generating capacity — not counting large hydro projects — were commissioned globally last year, of which solar led with 98 GW, wind came in second at 56 GW, and biomass, waste-to-energy, small hydro, geothermal, and marine capacity coming in far behind. Related: Is The Rig Count Still Relevant?

The record-generating capacity comes at a time in which renewable energy costs are dropping fast.

According to the January 2018 Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2017 report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), electricity costs from renewable power generation continued to decline last year, with the global weighted average levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of utility-scale solar PV dropping 73 percent since 2010, to average $0.10/kWh for new projects commissioned in 2017. Based on the results of last year’s renewable power auctions that saw some record-low auction prices for solar PV in the Middle East and Latin America, the agency expects cost reductions to continue through 2020 and beyond. And more importantly, IRENA said in its report:

“Electricity from renewables will soon be consistently cheaper than from most fossil fuels. By 2020, all the renewable power generation technologies that are now in commercial use are expected to fall within the fossil fuel-fired cost range, with most at the lower end or undercutting fossil fuels.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

2018: A Breakout Year For Clean Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long
Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

 Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

 Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70

Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com