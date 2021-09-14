Democrats Divided On Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Green Energy Plan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 70.46 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 73.97 +0.46 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 5.260 +0.029 +0.55%
Graph up Heating Oil 51 mins 2.161 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 71.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.60 +0.99 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.51 +1.00 +1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.73 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.99 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.50 +0.65 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.75 +0.63 +1.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 69.45 +0.73 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 70.85 +0.73 +1.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 67.35 +0.78 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 67.30 +0.73 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 69.05 +0.63 +0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 66.05 +0.73 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 60.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.97 +1.40 +1.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 64.41 +0.74 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 3 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 15 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 4 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Renewable Energy Consumption Has Tripled In 10 Years

Renewable Energy Consumption Has Tripled In 10 Years

Though global energy consumption fell…

Middle East Oil Producers Make Surprising Pivot Towards Renewables

Middle East Oil Producers Make Surprising Pivot Towards Renewables

Oil producing countries in the…

Are Saudi Arabia’s Green Energy Plans Realistic?

Are Saudi Arabia’s Green Energy Plans Realistic?

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Democrats Divided On Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Green Energy Plan

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 14, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Divisions are deepening between Democratic Senators over the $3.5 trillion economic recovery plan proposed by the Biden administration, in which an energy system overhaul features heavily.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for one, earlier called for "a strategic pause" on discussions of the package after openly expressing skepticism about the price tag of the plan.

"I have always said if I can't explain it, I can't vote for it, and I can't explain why my Democratic colleagues are rushing to spend $3.5 trillion," Manchin wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.

Incidentally, as CNN notes, Manchin represents a coal-producing state. And just as openly as he is critical of the price of the Biden plan, Manchin has been against the shift to a 100-percent renewable grid.

But it's not only Manchin, the CNN report notes. The differences within the Democratic Party are running deeper and deeper along pro and anti-fossil fuel lines. Just as Sen. Manchin appears to be adamant that zero fossil fuels make no sense, there are senators at the opposite end of the spectrum who will not vote on the $3.5-trillion bill unless it makes climate change stipulations that satisfy them.

"Everyone gets a chance to kick the tires," Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said, as quoted by CNN, in response to Manchin's comments about a 100-percent renewable grid. "At the end of the day we are going to have a deal, and it is going to be good enough on climate or it won't go."

"The urgency of the crisis was made very clear this summer," Sen. Ed Markey from Massachusetts said. "We have to work hard to find a resolution of this issue. But I don't think we should finish the legislation until there is a clean energy standard."

Such differences appear irreconcilable, and the Democrats need total unity to get the monster recovery bill through budget reconciliation. Both sides would need to make concessions if this is to happen, but based on the above comments and others like them, the extent of these concessions may not be sufficient to ensure the success of the bill.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Middle East Oil Producers Make Surprising Pivot Towards Renewables
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand
Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas
China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower

China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com