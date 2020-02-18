Can The U.S. Compete With China In The Energy Storage Race?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 52.13 +0.08 +0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 57.75 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.956 -0.015 -0.76%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 53.80 +0.75 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 47.23 +0.88 +1.90%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.956 -0.015 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 55.14 -1.01 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 56.65 -0.97 -1.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 49.53 -0.41 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 59.65 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.53 -0.63 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 57.03 -0.36 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 35.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.55 +0.63 +2.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 50.45 +0.63 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 52.45 +0.63 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 44.65 +0.63 +1.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 44.05 +0.63 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 48.55 +0.63 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 55.13 +0.34 +0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 59.78 +0.63 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 6 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 19 mins Energy from thin air?
  • 52 mins Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 5 hours CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 18 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 31 mins The New Class War Exposes the Oligarchs and Enablers
  • 1 hour Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 20 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 21 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 1 day Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 20 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 2 days Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 9 mins "For the Public's Interest"
  • 2 days Natural Gas from Cow Poop Used to Save the Environment and Help Farmers

Breaking News:

Haftar’s Forces Attack Libya Sea Port, Almost Blow Up LPG Tanker

Alt Text

Which Industries Will Be Hit Hardest By Europe’s Green Deal?

While the hype around the…

Alt Text

5 Weird Ways To Generate Renewable Energy

As the search for the…

Alt Text

The Next Renewable Energy Source Could Be Rain

The search for next great…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can The U.S. Compete With China In The Energy Storage Race?

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 18, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Battery

Last year Oilprice reported that the energy storage industry was about to explode in China. We wrote that “China is set to become the single biggest energy storage market in the Asia Pacific region by 2024,” citing a Wood Mackenzie report that said China was in the midst of a global energy storage market takeover with “cumulative energy storage capacity projected to skyrocket from 489 megawatts (MW) or 843 megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2017 to 12.5 gigawatts (GW) or 32.1GWh in 2024.”

Wood Mackenzie also said in the same report, however, that the United States was not far behind, and that China and the United States were “set to dominate with over 54% of the market by 2024 shared between them.” And they were right. This week the Financial Times published an article that proclaims: “U.S. solar industry powers ahead as investors back batteries.”

The boom in the energy storage industry is extremely promising for the future of solar power in the United States and around the world, and for decarbonization of the global energy industry as a whole. While solar and wind power are extremely promising as efficient, economically viable and carbon-free forms of energy production, they have a major drawback--they’re variable. Depending on the weather daylight hours to supply essential energy to the grid is too much of a gamble to be able to switch over to wind and solar entirely--unless you can store excess energy and feed it back into the grid when it’s needed.

Now it’s energy storage’s time to shine. “Thanks to a wave of investment, solar farms across the US are increasingly being built with industrial-scale battery packs on site so that noontime surpluses can be stored for release in the evening hours when people come home to switch on lights, appliances and air conditioners,” reports the Financial Times. “Fund managers, power producers, utilities and energy-hungry tech companies are among those making big financial commitments to ‘solar-plus-storage’ projects, introducing a helpful cushion for America’s finely balanced electricity markets and easing the way for a sharp rise in renewable generation.”

And that solar storage capacity is set to keep on growing at quite a clip. Thanks to government policy supporting the growth of the sector and a whole lot of new capital, a 100% renewable energy sector is more feasible than ever. Last year an MIT research lab looked into this question: just what would it take for the U.S. to achieve an energy mix with 100 percent renewable energy? The answer was much cheaper energy storage.  Related: Israel Stops Issuing New Licenses For Oil Shale Exploration

The study, entitled “Storage Requirements and Costs of Shaping Renewable Energy Toward Grid Decarbonization“ determined that, long story short, the cost of energy storage will have to dip to just $20 per kilowatt hour (or cheaper) in order for a viable pathway to 100 percent renewable energy in the United States, in other words, about a 90 percent drop in prices as compared to when the study was published in August.

Now it looks like that bright, shining future of cheap energy storage and zero emissions is closer than ever as investors pour money into making the energy storage sector more widespread and efficient than ever before. And some prices are already dropping. The Financial Times writes that this U.S. energy storage boom comes with the backdrop of “a 77 percent decline in solar panel prices and an 87 per cent fall in lithium-ion battery prices over the past decade.”

This could be just the beginning of a solar storage renaissance. Some of the biggest names in the game (think Big Four) are throwing their hats--and dollars--into the ring, and where Google goes, more are sure to follow.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Next Renewable Energy Source Could Be Rain
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

 The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

 A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

 The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com