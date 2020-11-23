Australia’s Ambitious $16 Billion Solar Project Will Be The World’s Biggest

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.00 +0.58 +1.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.94 +0.98 +2.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 +0.029 +1.09%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 42.82 +0.47 +1.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.38 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 5 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 40.01 +0.58 +1.47%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 +0.029 +1.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 44.16 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 3 days 44.72 +0.16 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 42.13 +0.53 +1.27%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 47.24 +0.58 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 43.89 +0.55 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 3 days 46.10 +0.78 +1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.38 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 30.08 +0.61 +2.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 31.52 +0.52 +1.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 41.42 +0.52 +1.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 42.82 +0.52 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 37.42 +0.42 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 37.42 +0.52 +1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 38.02 +0.52 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 43.80 -0.10 -0.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 35.86 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.79 +0.44 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours can Trump pardon himself?
  • 7 hours British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 10 hours CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 10 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 3 days One drawback of an EV . . . .

Breaking News:

Major Metals Producer Pivots To Renewables

Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay

Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay

Despite the hype and the…

Going Green Is Easier Done Than Said For The U.S.

Going Green Is Easier Done Than Said For The U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked…

Microgrids Are The Future Of Energy

Microgrids Are The Future Of Energy

A huge number of renewable…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Australia’s Ambitious $16 Billion Solar Project Will Be The World’s Biggest

By Robert Rapier - Nov 23, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The world’s most ambitious renewable energy project to date is the proposed Australia–ASEAN Power Link. This project would combine the world’s largest solar farm, the largest battery, and the longest undersea electricity cable. The 10 gigawatt (GW) solar farm would cover 30,000 acres in Australia’s sunny Northern Territory. That is about the equivalent of 9 million rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) panels. The solar farm would be paired with a 30 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery storage facility to enable round-the-clock dispatch of renewable power. It’s not enough to build a solar farm in the middle of nowhere if you can’t get the power out. The project currently envisions an 800-kilometer high-voltage overhead power line to transmit 3 GW to Darwin on the northern coast of Australia’s Northern Territory. From there, it would transfer to a 3,700 km 2.2 GW undersea power line to Singapore. Sun Cable, a Singapore-based company founded in 2018, is behind the proposed $16 billion project.

For perspective, this undersea line would be five times longer than the world’s longest so long — the 720 km Norway-to-Britain North Sea Link that is scheduled to be online in 2021. The storage facility would be 155 times larger than Australia’s 193.5 megawatt-hours (MWh) Hornsdale Power Reserve, currently the world’s largest operational lithium-ion battery. And it would also be 100 times larger than the world’s largest utility-scale battery, the 300 MWh sodium-sulfur battery at Japan’s Buzen Substation.

The Australia-ASEAN project is scheduled to come online by the end of 2027. The project’s developers expect it to create up to 1,500 jobs during the construction phase, and up to 350 jobs during operations. Given the interest in these types of projects, it is important to understand the challenges and ultimate cost of transporting renewable energy over long distances. The ability to do this economically has important ramifications from the Sahara Desert to the American Midwest to the Arctic.

Related: Oil Prices Leap Higher On Fresh Vaccine Hopes Indeed, the world has tremendous renewable energy resources, but often those resources are found far from population centers. For example, the best wind resources in the U.S. can be found in the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, as well as throughout the sparsely populated central Midwest. Likewise, many of the world’s best solar resources can be found in sparsely populated desert regions.

The U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has stated that large-scale deployment of renewable electricity generation will require additional transmission lines to relieve regional constraints.

In fact, there has been tremendous interest in linking up some of these rich renewable resources with population centers via transmission lines, but the costs are often prohibitive. These infrastructure projects are generally multibillion-dollar projects that must also win over approval from regulators and landowners.

To be clear, the challenges will be significant. There are always risks when building the largest of anything, and this project envisions doing that in three separate categories. That substantially increases the risks of failure. Many challenges will need to be overcome.

For example, subsea cables typically traverse shallow water. In this case, the cable will need to navigate deep trenches. That, combined with the length that needs to be traversed, will provide unprecedented challenges for the ships that will attempt to lay the cable. This is just a single example of the kinds of challenges such megaprojects can face.

To estimate the cost of the solar power produced by this system, we must make a few assumptions. The first is on the lifetime of the system. A general rule of thumb is that solar PV systems will last about 25 years. These systems can still produce power beyond that time frame, but significant degradation in the power output will occur by then.

Second, the amount of power produced over that time must be estimated. The capacity factor represents the percentage of energy generated over a period (normally a year) divided by the installed capacity. Because the sun’s output varies throughout the day and year – and according to location – the capacity factor for solar PV can vary from about 10% to 25%.

For example, if the 10 GW system could run at full output 24 hours a day, it could generate 24 x 365 x 10 = 87,600 GWh per year. Across Australia, the average capacity factor for large-scale PV systems is estimated at 21%. Given the scale and location of the Sun Cable project, it’s not unreasonable to assume they could reach the upper range of 25% capacity factor.

In that case, over the lifetime of the system, it would produce 87,600 GWh * 25 years * 25% capacity factor = 547,500 GWh of power, or 547.5 terawatt-hours (TWh).

Related: Oil Majors Aren’t Worried About A Biden Presidency

But there are line losses to consider. Although the direct current is a more efficient means of transmitting power over long distances than alternating current, some of the power transmitted is lost as heat. For DC, those line losses are dependent on the voltage of the line and the distance over which the power is transmitted. Most HVDC lines use voltages between 100 kilovolts (kV) and 800 kV. Given the power and distance traveled, the Australia-ASEAN Power Link will probably be on the upper end of that scale.

Siemens has stated that for 2.5 GW of power transmitted on 800 km of overhead line, the line loss at 800 kV HVDC is just 2.6%. Extrapolating that to the full length of the 4,500 km line would imply an overall power loss of 14.6% (assuming the losses in the undersea HVDC are comparable to those of the overhead line).

Thus, the overall delivered power could be estimated at 547.5 TWh * 85.4% = 467.6 TWh. Then the simple levelized cost of the power produced from this project would be $16 billion divided by 467.6 TWh (which is equivalent to 467.6 billion kilowatt-hours), or $0.034/kWh.

That is an attractive price, but it only provides a simple, low-end estimate of the capital cost contribution to the project. This would need to be added to the ongoing maintenance costs – some of which could be significant if the undersea cable requires repairs – and financing costs. Available solar subsidies, which have also not been considered, could partially defray these costs.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Renewable Energy Consumption Hits Record
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon
Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Oil Majors Are Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables

Oil Majors Are Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables
Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived

Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived
Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?

Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com