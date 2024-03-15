U.S. Uranium Producers Reviving Abandoned Mines Amid Supply Squeeze

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.15 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.36 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 -0.048 -2.76%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.705 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%
Chart Mars US 133 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.705 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.62 +2.06 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.98 +2.06 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.11 +1.51 +1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 836 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.24 +1.60 +1.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.05 +1.54 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 289 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.44 +0.97 +1.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.89 +1.02 +1.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.14 +1.02 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 76.04 +1.32 +1.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 72.99 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 81.79 +1.02 +1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 73.39 +0.42 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.49 +1.54 +2.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 83.42 +1.69 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.59 +1.54 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 18 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Court Halts New Mining Permits in Argentina’s Key Lithium Region

Critics Skeptical of Kyrgyzstan Plans To Develop Uranium Reserves

Critics Skeptical of Kyrgyzstan Plans To Develop Uranium Reserves

Kyrgyzstan faces controversy and opposition…

Uzbekistan’s Black Shale Uranium Bonanza Draws International Interest

Uzbekistan’s Black Shale Uranium Bonanza Draws International Interest

Uzbekistan seeks to ramp up…

Mexico's President Has Failed to Deliver on Clean Energy Promises

Mexico's President Has Failed to Deliver on Clean Energy Promises

Mexico's clean energy transition suffers…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Uranium Producers Reviving Abandoned Mines Amid Supply Squeeze

By Alex Kimani - Mar 15, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Crux Investor: the ~60 nuclear reactors currently under construction across the globe will need about 30 million pounds of uranium per year when they finally come online.
  • Uranium producers across the United States are trying to turn back to left-for-dead uranium mines that were abandoned more than a decade ago.
  • Uranium spot prices have surged 96.8% over the past 12 months to trade at $81.32/lb.
Join Our Community
Uranium

As the AI craze continues to hog the limelight, another asset class has been enjoying a similar boom, albeit under the radar. Over the past couple of years, uranium and shares in companies that mine it have gone on a tear amid a spike in demand and looming shortages. After being ostracized for decades as the black sheep of the alternative energy industry, nuclear energy is back in fashion as the global energy and climate crisis are forcing policymakers to return to the drawing board. Last year’s COP28 held in the United Arab Emirates made history as the first ever climate summit to back nuclear energy among low-emissions technologies.

Unfortunately, uranium supply cannot seem to keep up. According to a report by mining investment news and analysis provider Crux Investor, the ~60 nuclear reactors currently under construction across the globe will need about 30 million pounds of uranium per year when they finally come online. It’s this reality that’s forcing uranium producers across the United States and its allies to turn back to left-for-dead uranium mines that were abandoned more than a decade ago. At least five U.S. producers in Texas, Arizona, Wyoming and Utah  are restarting operations to capitalize on soaring demand for the pivotal nuclear fuel.

Uranium spot prices have surged 96.8% over the past 12 months to trade at $81.32/lb, helping propel uranium mining stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to new highs: Canada’s Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) has rallied 56.1% over the past 52 weeks; Colorado-based Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG) has returned 41.7% while Texas-based Uranium Energy (NYSE: UEC) as well as Australia’s Paladin Energy (OTCQX: PALAF) and Boss Energy (OTCQX: BQSSF) have rocketed 93.8%, 84.7% and 105.6%, respectively. Colorado-based Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) is the laggard of the group having returned 4.7% over the timeframe.

Uranium miners ETFs have not disappointed, either: Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCPK:SRUUF) is up 67.9% over the past 12 months while Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE: HURA), Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA: URA) and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: URNM) have returned 55.0%, 38.9% and 50.7%, respectively.

Source: Y-Charts

Meeting Emissions Targets

The majority of American mines were idled following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan that led to a spectacular crash in uranium prices. But with scores of governments now willing to incorporate more nuclear power in their energy mix in a bid to meet climate goals, uranium prices have rebounded and those once-unprofitable uranium operations have suddenly found a new lease on life. Cameco and Kazakhstan’s state-owned Kazatomprom have struggled to ramp up production and warned of various operational setbacks that will hamper them from achieving their optimal uranium output  in the coming years. The two companies account for half of global uranium supplies. 

"We’re in an old-fashioned, plain-and-simple supply squeeze. Demand is increasing again, with new reactors coming online,” Scott Melbye, executive vice president of Uranium Energyhas told the Japan Times. According to Melbye, production has failed to keep up pace due to years of underinvestment in mining and exploration, adding that his company plans to reopen mines in Texas and Wyoming that were idled in 2018. Last year, Uranium Energy’s peer Energy Fuels initiated plans to restart operations in Utah, Arizona,and Colorado while mid-sized companies in Canada and Australia have announced similar plans.

Unfortunately, these smaller mines--most of which are nearing the end of their lives--can only act as a stop-gap solution. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the world will need more than 100,000 metric tons of uranium per year by 2040 to meet its needs, an amount nearly double the world’s current mining and processing capacities.

"The industry is clearly trying to respond with smaller mines reopening, but when you have a mine that hasn’t operated for that long, it’s obviously not very substantive,” John Ciampaglia, chief executive officer of Sprott Asset Management, operator of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, has told the Japan Times

Still, U.S. uranium mine reopenings mark an important revival for an American industry that had been all but written off. American uranium production crashed from its 44-million-pound peak in 1980 to hit an all-time low of 174,000 pounds in 2019 as the country turned to Canada, Australia, Kazakhstan and Russia for supplies. But the U.S. and its Western allies are now desperate to decouple from Russian energy hence the renewed urgency to build alternative supply chains.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Uzbekistan’s Black Shale Uranium Bonanza Draws International Interest
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices
IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore

IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore
Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy

Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy
Rising Gasoline Prices Bring Bad News for Biden

Rising Gasoline Prices Bring Bad News for Biden

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com