The UK Is Racing To Ramp Up Nuclear Power Capacity

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 104.8 +2.06 +2.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 107.0 +2.37 +2.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 108.4 +2.96 +2.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 6.034 -0.263 -4.18%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 3.447 +0.027 +0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 2 days 104.8 +6.71 +6.84%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 3.447 +0.027 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 11 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 11 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 11 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 223 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 11 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 11 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 11 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 79.18 +2.40 +3.13%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 88.63 +4.20 +4.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 104.9 +4.20 +4.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 103.1 +4.20 +4.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 101.0 +4.20 +4.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 98.18 +4.20 +4.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 98.18 +4.20 +4.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 100.3 +4.20 +4.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 103.8 +4.20 +4.22%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 98.48 +4.20 +4.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 99.00 +4.00 +4.21%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 92.75 +4.00 +4.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 103.5 -2.21 -2.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 96.68 +4.20 +4.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 100.6 +4.20 +4.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 100.6 +4.20 +4.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 99.00 +4.00 +4.21%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 93.00 +4.25 +4.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 108.0 +3.45 +3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 23 hours Following the Big Money
  • 1 day *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

France Sees Nuclear Energy Output Plummet At The Worst Possible Moment

France Sees Nuclear Energy Output Plummet At The Worst Possible Moment

he European Union’s leading nuclear…

Romania Bets On Nuclear Energy To Reduce Dependence On Russian Gas

Romania Bets On Nuclear Energy To Reduce Dependence On Russian Gas

As Europe races to break…

South Korea's Multi-Pronged Approach To Boost Nuclear Energy

South Korea's Multi-Pronged Approach To Boost Nuclear Energy

In a stark reversal of…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The UK Is Racing To Ramp Up Nuclear Power Capacity

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 10, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked chaos in Europe’s energy market.
  • The British government is now taking steps to solidify its domestic energy security.
  • The UK is looking to incentivize nuclear power production to help combat the energy crisis.
Join Our Community

The U.K. appears to be going full throttle on its nuclear power plans. From big to small, the British government is encouraging the development of a variety of nuclear developments as it offers support for a wide range of clean energy projects to solidify the future of its domestic energy security.  Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent introduction of sanctions on Russian energy, several European powers are racing to boost their fossil fuel and renewable energy output to help them avoid shortages and ensure their energy security. While some are going all-in with renewable energy projects, others are backing more controversial nuclear energy developments. After a significant movement away from nuclear power in much of the world over the last few decades, several state governments are reembracing the much-critiqued energy source. 

In June, the U.K. government bought a 20 percent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk for $100 million, demonstrating its dedication to a future with nuclear power in the energy mix. The development is owned by EDF and China General Nuclear Power (CGN), although the government’s stake could see CGN pushed out of the project after criticism of China becoming too heavily involved in U.K. infrastructure plans. 

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined national plans for the development of eight nuclear reactors by 2030. Sizewell C is expected to gain planning consent on 9th July, despite controversy over the construction costing taxpayers over double previous estimates and taking five years longer to build.

Delays have already been seen in EDF’s Hinkley Point C, which is expected to open a year later than planned, in 2027, and cost $3.6 billion more than anticipated, totaling between $30 and $31.5 billion. EDF is partnering with CGN on the construction of Hinkley and says the change in costs will not cause taxpayers any additional expense. The development was originally approved in 2016 but has seen delays due to pandemic disruption, according to EDF. 

In addition to largescale nuclear power projects, the U.K. is also embracing smaller-scale developments in a shift away from solely traditional nuclear plants. After announcing plans to construct several Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) across the U.K. last year, Rolls Royce is expected to be granted permission for development by 2024, having started the regulatory process this year. The company hopes to start generating nuclear power by 2029

Related: Attacks By The Islamic State Are On The Rise In Afghanistan

Rolls Royce announced this week that it has established a site shortlist for its first SMR factory. The government is aiming to build 16 SMRs over 25 years as part of its decarbonization strategy. The SMRs can be built on a production line to be assembled on sites. The locations being suggested are Richmond in North Yorkshire, Deeside in Wales, Ferrybridge, Stallingborough in Lincolnshire, Sunderland, and Carlisle. The nuclear plant sites would receive an influx in investment as well as see a rise in the number of job opportunities in the region. 

The aerospace and defense company received $236 million in funding from private firms and $254 million from the government for its SMR business last year. SMRs are becoming more attractive as they take up considerably less space than a traditional nuclear power plant, at around a tenth of the size, while still providing enough energy to power around one million homes. Rolls Royce expects each SMR to be able to generate 470MW, equivalent to the power produced by 150 onshore wind turbines, costing $2.4 billion each.

And now a U.K. startup is looking for a piece of the action as it announces recent nuclear power innovations. In June, nuclear energy startup Newcleo raised $315 million in funds to develop its technology and launch pilot projects in France and the U.K.. Newcleo, based in London, aims to decrease the cost of nuclear power production using a lead-cooled fast reactor, a new technology that uses atmospheric pressure rather than high-pressure water reactors. The system can be fuelled by waste produced in traditional plants, without the need for mined uranium. It is thought to be safer than existing nuclear technology. 

Newcleo aims to construct its first 30MW prototype for $480 million, a fraction of the cost of a conventional nuclear plant. CEO of the firm Stefano Buono explained “We are going to use these reactors as a test for these technologies.” He added, “we believe our reactor is cheaper than current reactors.”

The prototype is expected to be scaled up for the construction of a 200MW plant if deemed viable. Newcleo is currently appealing to the U.K. government for building site approval and the granting of its operating permits. It also hopes to also produce mixed plutonium-uranium oxide fuel from processed nuclear waste.

Significant innovations are being seen in the U.K.’s nuclear power, with the potential for the construction of several new conventional power plants as well as the development of alternative nuclear reactors, thanks to recent innovations in technology. In addition to renewable energy developments, nuclear power is expected to contribute substantially to the U.K.’s decarbonization plans. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

France Sees Nuclear Energy Output Plummet At The Worst Possible Moment
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery

Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery
Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?

Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?
How Oil Prices Could Hit $65

How Oil Prices Could Hit $65
Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?
Oil Billionaire: There’s Only One Fix For Inflation

Oil Billionaire: There’s Only One Fix For Inflation



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com