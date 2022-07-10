Major Russian Investment Projects Are Being Sidelined Due To Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 104.8 +2.06 +2.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 107.0 +2.37 +2.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 108.4 +2.96 +2.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 6.034 -0.263 -4.18%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 3.447 +0.027 +0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 2 days 104.8 +6.71 +6.84%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 3.447 +0.027 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 11 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 11 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 11 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 223 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 11 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 11 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 11 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 79.18 +2.40 +3.13%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 88.63 +4.20 +4.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 104.9 +4.20 +4.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 103.1 +4.20 +4.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 101.0 +4.20 +4.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 98.18 +4.20 +4.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 98.18 +4.20 +4.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 100.3 +4.20 +4.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 103.8 +4.20 +4.22%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 98.48 +4.20 +4.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 99.00 +4.00 +4.21%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 92.75 +4.00 +4.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 103.5 -2.21 -2.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 96.68 +4.20 +4.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 100.6 +4.20 +4.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 100.6 +4.20 +4.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 99.00 +4.00 +4.21%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 93.00 +4.25 +4.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 108.0 +3.45 +3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 23 hours Following the Big Money
  • 1 day *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

G7 Announces $600 Billion Infrastructure Plan To Rival China’s Belt And Road

G7 Announces $600 Billion Infrastructure Plan To Rival China’s Belt And Road

U.S. President Biden and G7…

Kazakhstan Speaks Out Against Russia Over Ukraine War

Kazakhstan Speaks Out Against Russia Over Ukraine War

Tensions are boiling over behind…

Russia’s War Is Elevating Cybersecurity Concerns For Emerging Markets

Russia’s War Is Elevating Cybersecurity Concerns For Emerging Markets

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Major Russian Investment Projects Are Being Sidelined Due To Sanctions

By RFE/RL staff - Jul 10, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Plans to build a massive gold plant have been halted as sanctions against Russia continue to mount.
  • Similar stories of dashed hope are playing out around Russia, especially in its Far East regions.
  • The sharp drop in imports necessary for investment projects is driving what may be Russia's steepest economic decline in three decades.
Join Our Community

Sergei had for years been clinging to hope that his hometown of Sovetskaya Gavan, a once bustling port city in Russia's Far East, would soon see better days. Sovetskaya Gavan had been home to ship construction and repair factories, a vibrant fishing industry, and military personnel of all stripes during Soviet times.

However, the factories closed and the military largely left with the fall of communism and the economic turbulence that followed.

The population of the greater Sovetskaya Gavan area has tumbled by a staggering 40 percent over the ensuing three decades to about 38,000 as well-paying jobs became hard to find.

But plans by Polymetal, one of Russia's largest gold producers, to build a $730 million plant on the outskirts of the city to process ore had raised some hopes of an economic turnaround.

Mayor Pavel Borovsky called the processing plant a launchpad for the city's future development.

The gold plant could have opened the door to further investments in the economically depressed city, including the expansion of the local power plant, Sovetskaya Gavan's largest employer. Ore processing consumes a large amount of energy.

It could have also helped build the case for the extension to Sovetskaya Gavan of the second leg of the Baikal-Amur rail line, the lack of which has kept some investors away, Sergei says.

Now Western financial and technology sanctions imposed on Russia to punish the Kremlin for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have upended Polymetal's plans.

The gold company announced in April that it had "suspended indefinitely" plans to build the ore-processing plant in Sovetskaya Gavan and is now studying options to construct one in neighboring Kazakhstan.

"As soon as I found out that the plant would not be built, to be honest, I sat down in the evening, poured myself a shot, and decided: 'Stop living with dreams. It's time for us to leave,'" Sergei told RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities.

"We haven't been bombed, but we too have been destroyed," he said, referring to the war-driven sanctions.

Sergei says he will likely join the exodus from the city and move to Krasnodar in Russia's south, a popular destination for people leaving the Far East.

Mass Project Delays

Similar stories of dashed hope are playing out around Russia, especially in its Far East regions, as domestic companies scale back, delay, or cancel large-scale investment projects due to the financial and technology sanctions, while foreign companies simply leave.

Polymetal had planned to invest as much as $700 million in 2022, according to its February presentation to investors. Two months later, it cut that to $650 million.

Apart from suspending the Sovetskaya Gavan project, Polymetal announced that it would delay the construction of a $450 million gold project in Eastern Siberia by 12 to 18 months and a second ore-processing plant in the Far East by six months.

Russian metals, mining, and energy companies rely heavily on Western equipment and technology to build and operate plants, as well as to develop mines and energy fields, and they are struggling to get access to them amid harsh sanctions and Western firms' fear of doing any business with the country.

Russian imports have fallen by nearly half following the imposition of sanctions.

Related: Kazakhstan Looks To Diversify Oil Export Routes Away From Russia

Polymetal management said it had become expensive and difficult to import equipment directly from Europe. Although the company is not under sanctions itself, Western transportation firms are refusing to deliver containers with equipment and spare parts to Russia, it said.

The gold miner must gather large volumes of documents to show it is not violating Western sanctions when buying equipment. The company said it had been forced to import Western equipment via China, which delays delivery by at least two months.

Polymetal said the trouble importing equipment forced it to delay development of its Eastern Siberian gold mine.

Steep Economic Decline

The sharp drop in imports necessary for investment projects is driving what may be Russia's steepest economic decline in three decades.

Russia's economic output could fall by as much as 7 percent this year and 10 percent next year, German Gref, the CEO of Sberbank, the country's largest lender, said at a state-sponsored business forum in June.

Russia has not experienced consecutive years of economic decline since the early 1990s.

The punishing sanctions are also forcing Russia to turn further to China for trade and investment. And while China has emerged as a major producer of equipment and high technology, the Kremlin can't look to it as a savior, experts say.

Not all Western equipment and technologies have analogues in China, meaning more projects could be indefinitely canceled.

"I have said more than once that China will not be able to replace all the equipment that we imported [from the West]," Natalia Zubarevich, a professor at Moscow State University, told RFE/RL.

"This is impossible, not because China will be afraid of secondary sanctions, but because, in principle, it cannot produce everything. It simply does not have the competencies for everything high-tech."

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Much Will It Cost To Rebuild Ukraine?
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery

Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery
Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?

Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?
How Oil Prices Could Hit $65

How Oil Prices Could Hit $65
Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?
Oil Billionaire: There’s Only One Fix For Inflation

Oil Billionaire: There’s Only One Fix For Inflation



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com