The Downfall Of U.S. Nuclear Power

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.37 +0.97 +1.32%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.799 -0.030 -1.06%
Mars US 23 hours 67.88 -3.73 -5.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.40 -1.94 -2.54%
Urals 2 days 73.95 -1.28 -1.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 -3.89 -5.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 -3.89 -5.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.99 -3.47 -5.00%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.799 -0.030 -1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.18 -1.30 -1.72%
Murban 2 days 77.53 -1.30 -1.65%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.60 -2.23 -3.02%
Basra Light 2 days 71.38 -5.07 -6.63%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.74 -2.44 -3.12%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Girassol 2 days 75.67 -2.21 -2.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.40 -1.94 -2.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.86 -0.12 -0.28%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.88 -3.73 -6.83%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.38 -3.73 -5.17%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.68 -3.73 -5.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 65.88 -3.73 -5.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.63 -3.73 -5.71%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.63 -3.73 -5.71%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.73 -3.73 -5.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 71.08 -3.73 -4.99%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.98 -3.73 -5.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 -3.89 -5.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 -3.75 -5.32%
Giddings 2 days 60.50 -3.75 -5.84%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.44 -0.39 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.33 -3.73 -5.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.28 -3.73 -5.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.28 -3.73 -5.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.83 -3.73 -5.29%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -3.50 -5.45%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.14 -3.98 -4.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 10 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 17 minutes Foreign investment in US plunged 32%
  • 12 hours Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 22 mins Oil went below $72 as predicted, now headed for $52.
  • 16 hours What can bring oil prices down?
  • 4 hours Trump Claims A Win On NATO Defense Spending
  • 2 hours IMF warns: Middle East Jobs Crisis Risks Fuelling Unrest
  • 10 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 19 hours German Cars Have The Most To Lose From a Changing Auto Industry
  • 8 hours by 7-12-2018, WTI (crude) will be trading under $72
  • 5 hours Total Trade War: U.S. Threatens Tariffs On $200 BN of China Goods
  • 9 hours Trump Making Friends in Germany. Or Not.
  • 5 hours the future price of oil
  • 22 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 19 hours Saudi Production Up 500,000 bpd in June

Breaking News:

Police End Protests At Iraq’s Southern Oil Fields

Alt Text

Saudis Advance Nuclear Power Plans

Saudi Arabia is looking to…

Alt Text

This Oil Major Just Invested In Nuclear Fusion Energy

Oil major Eni has committed…

Alt Text

Russia Takes Action To Clean Up Soviet Era Nuclear Waste

Russia is looking to tackle…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Downfall Of U.S. Nuclear Power

By ZeroHedge - Jul 12, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Nuclear power US

A new, shocking report by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University’s Department of Engineering and Public Policy (EPP), Harvard University, and the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy discovered that the U.S. nuclear power industry could be on the verge of a collapse — a reality that many have yet to realize.

Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), “US nuclear power: The vanishing low-carbon wedge” examined 99 nuclear power reactors in 30 states, operated by 30 different power companies. As of 2017, there are two new reactors under construction, but 34 reactors have been permanently shut down as many plants reach the end of their lifespan.



We’re asleep at the wheel on a very dangerous highway,” said Ahmed Abdulla, co-author and fellow at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at UC San Diego. “We really need to open our eyes and study the situation.”

For more than three decades, approximately 20 percent of U.S. power generation has come from light water nuclear reactors (LWRs). These plants are now aging, and the cost to service or upgrade them along with fierce competition from Trump’s economic order to prop up failing coal and heavily indebted shale oil/gas companies make nuclear power less competitive in today’s power markets.

In return, the American shale boom could trigger a significant number of US nuclear power plant closures in the years ahead, the researchers warned. The country is now at a critical crossroad that it must abandon nuclear power altogether or embrace the next generation of miniature, more cost-effective reactors.

The researchers noted that small modular reactors might play a significant role in US energy markets in the next few decades. This new design would effectively swap out the current aging, LWRs that the Atomic Energy Commission allowed to rapidly expand across the country in the 1960s and after. The researchers described several scenarios where new nuclear power plants could be used to back up wind and solar, produce heat for industrial processes, or serve military bases.

Given the current market structure and policy dynamics, the researchers were not convinced that nuclear power would be competitive in the future power market.

While efforts continue to advance batteries for storing electricity from solar and wind, utilities have made an impressive push into natural gas. As of 2018, fossil fuel now produces nearly 32 percent of US power.

Given the impending collapse of the nuclear industry, the researchers questioned whether renewable energy would be enough to offset losses from retiring nuclear power plants.

“The reality is you cannot actually replace 20 percent of the need with wind and solar, unless you want to wallpaper every square inch of many states,” said Christian Back, vice-president of nuclear technologies and materials at General Atomics. “It’s not efficient enough.” Related: Russia Joins The Global Trade War

Back said with the right political support, nuclear reactors operating today could be retrofitted to increase safety and lifespan, while smaller, more cost-effective ones could be strategically placed on the grid.

“This is a situation like Nasa when you’re putting someone on the moon where the government needs to recognize the long-term benefit and investment that’s required and help support that,” Back added. “This is where political will matters.”

Researchers also suggested that many civilians overlook nuclear energy and do not realize the urgency of the situation.

In the article’s conclusion, the researchers warn, “It should be a source of profound concern for all who care about climate change that, for entirely predictable and resolvable reasons, the United States appears set to virtually lose nuclear power, and thus a wedge of reliable and low-carbon energy, over the next few decades.”

Is the Era of Nuclear Power Coming to an End?

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Moon Fuel: A New Multi-Trillion Dollar Treasure
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

 How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

 Big Oil’s Next Major Move

Big Oil’s Next Major Move

 Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production

Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com