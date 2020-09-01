Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.14 +0.53 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.87 +0.59 +1.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.508 -0.122 -4.64%
Graph down Mars US 11 hours 43.96 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 46.27 +0.94 +2.07%
Graph down Urals 1 day 45.00 -0.70 -1.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 40.85 +0.27 +0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.508 -0.122 -4.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 25 days 45.80 +1.52 +3.43%
Graph up Murban 25 days 46.77 +2.09 +4.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 25 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 25 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 25 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 25 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 46.27 +0.94 +2.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 30.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 32.11 -1.21 -3.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 41.61 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 43.01 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 38.56 -1.41 -3.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 39.36 -0.36 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 40.86 -0.61 -1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.80 +0.14 +0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 36.56 -0.36 -0.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 47.35 -0.36 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 3 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 2 days 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 30 mins End of an Era?
  • 48 mins President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 2 days Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 14 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 3 days Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 12 hours Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 3 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

North Korea Could Store Up To 1-Year Of Crude Oil Supplies

High Profile Nuclear Reactor Rollout Faces 3-Year Delay

High Profile Nuclear Reactor Rollout Faces 3-Year Delay

U.S. nuclear infrastructure is in…

America’s Ageing Nuclear Fleet Underprepared For Climate Change

America’s Ageing Nuclear Fleet Underprepared For Climate Change

U.S. nuclear power plants are…

Europe’s Biggest Coal Nation Could Soon Go Nuclear

Europe’s Biggest Coal Nation Could Soon Go Nuclear

Poland, Europe’s no.1 country for…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

By Jon LeSage - Sep 01, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The world’s largest nuclear power market is ready to gain more government backing for the energy — no matter who wins in November.

For nearly a half century, the Democratic Party’s election year party platform has excluded nuclear energy, but that’s not the case this year. The newly-released party platform says It favors a “technology-neutral” approach that includes all zero-carbon technologies, including hydroelectric power, geothermal, existing and advanced nuclear, and carbon capture and storage. 

It's the first time since the 1972 election year that the party has had any positive statements to make about nuclear power, which did include early testing of fusion nearly a half century ago. That year, the Democratic party said it supported “greater research and development” into “unconventional energy sources” including solar, geothermal, and “a variety of nuclear power possibilities to design clean breeder fission and fusion techniques.”

Since then, the Democratic Party has either ignored or opposed nuclear energy. Environmental groups have been opposed to nuclear power for years, and have had much influence on campaigns and elected officials.

A clear example of it comes from 2005, when about 300 environmental groups –

including Greenpeace, Sierra Club, and Public Citizen – signed a statement  which said “we flatly reject the argument that increased investment in nuclear capacity is an acceptable or necessary solution….[N]uclear power should not be a part of any solution to address global warming.”

The Sierra Club, the largest US environmental lobby, says it remains “unequivocally opposed to nuclear energy.”

That’s been changing significantly with nuclear technology advancements bringing more support. It also comes about as many governments are pushing for “carbon neutral” energy and transportation. Nuclear power is being taken more seriously, along with carbon capture and storage, ‘green’ hydrogen, and natural gas. Related: What The UAE-Israel Deal Really Means For The Middle East

Presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign website also includes nuclear power support as something it would like to bring to Washington. The threat of climate change would make that administration more open to energy alternatives.

“To address the climate emergency threatening our communities, economy, and national security, we must look at all low- and zero-carbon technologies. That’s why Biden will support a research agenda through ARPA-C to look at issues, ranging from cost to safety to waste disposal systems, that remain an ongoing challenge with nuclear power today,” reads a statement on the campaign’s website.

Biden has been championing starting a new agency, Advanced Research Projects Agency for Climate Change (ARPA-C). Like predecessor ARPA-E that funded advanced technology in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and other technologies, and DARPA that supported advanced military vehicle applications, ARPA-C would back test projects working toward lowering cost, driving efficiency, and reducing emissions.

The change in policy statements is good news for the American nuclear-energy sector and for those concerned about climate change. Nuclear power advocates have been pushing for more government backing to fund test projects and development. 

But its already been in the works in Washington. During the past two years, bipartisan support on Capitol Hill has led to new laws, including the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act and the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act. The policies were designed to help stimulate the development and deployment of new nuclear fuels, materials, and advanced reactors. Nuclear power could see new reactors open during a phase of its history in the US when some had been closed and support for the energy had declined. Related: Oil Prices Rise As U.S. Dollar Index Drops To 2-Year Low

The next nuclear power plant to open will likely be powered by fission, but nuclear fusion has been gaining billions of dollars in support of its development. Nuclear fusion has many impressive backers including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor.

Renewable energy is getting more attention on the Democratic Party’s agenda, but building the case for supporting nuclear fusion is gaining more traction in the party and other sectors, including academic research centers and transportation planners and policymakers. 

One argument being made is that nuclear power plants operate at much higher capacity than renewable energy sources or fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas. Another point made by backers is that nuclear fusion offers a consistent, steady energy source — versus wind and solar facing intermittent weather conditions. 

Providing an emissions-free ample energy source is making for a more appealing argument as carbon emissions rules start to take hold in Europe, Asia, and North America.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Profile Nuclear Reactor Rollout Faces 3-Year Delay
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia
Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor
The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin

The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin
Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?

Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?
Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay

Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com