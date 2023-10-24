Get Exclusive Intel
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has…

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. believes…

Small Nuclear Reactor developer NuScale…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

IAEA: Nuclear Energy Vital For Global Green Goals

By ZeroHedge - Oct 24, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Policymakers and energy experts are meeting at the Singapore International Energy week to promote reliable and sustainable energy production. 
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency's deputy director general, Mikhail Chudakov, is calling for building 20 or more nuclear reactors annually, compared to the current rate of 3 to 4.
  • Nuclear energy is highlighted as a crucial 'green' power generation source capable of supporting global decarbonization efforts.
Nuclear

The Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) kicks off today. Attendees include top officials, policymakers, and experts across the energy sector. The aim of SIEW is to promote reliable and sustainable energy production while promoting competition in markets.

Bloomberg reporter Stephen Stapczynski is at SIEW in Singapore. He posted a video on X of Mikhail Chudakov, deputy director general at the International Atomic Energy Agency, addressing an audience about the desperate need for more nuclear power reactors worldwide or the risk of not achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. 

Chudakov said the world needs to build reactors at a rate of 20 or more per year instead of the current rate of 3 to 4. His message was clear: The world must accelerate nuclear energy to reach green goals.

Chudakov's message about nuclear energy supporting the clean energy transition is one that we pitched to readers nearly three years ago, as highlighted in our article "Is This The Beginning Of The Next ESG Craze," which is proving to be accurate. 

At the time of our initial recommendation, most uranium stocks were trading at a fraction of their price now. 

Nuclear energy is the only 'green' on-demand power generation source that can support the global power grid in decarbonization efforts while governments accelerate the 'electrification' of everything. 

By Zerohedge.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on October 24 2023 said:
    Nuclear energy is indeed vital for global energy goals. This is so because renewables on their own are incapable of satisfying the global demand for electricity without huge contributions of natural gas, coal and nuclear energy. The reason is their intermittent nature. Therefore, the notions of global energy transition and net-zero emissions are myths. They will never be achieved in 2050, 2100 or ever.

    Having said so, nuclear energy isn’t without its detractors either. While it doesn’t produce emissions, it produces instead radioactive waste which is far more dangerous and toxic than emissions and which has to be buried deep underground in thick containers and monitored for ever in case of leaking. In this sense, it isn’t a green source of energy. Still, it is welcome addition to the energy mix.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

