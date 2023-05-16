Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.85 -0.26 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.89 -0.34 -0.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.29 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.373 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.463 -0.009 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 70.66 +0.47 +0.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.463 -0.009 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.61 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.93 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 72.49 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph down Basra Light 532 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.02 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.83 +0.59 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.06 +1.00 +1.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 49.86 +1.07 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.26 +1.07 +1.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 71.51 +1.07 +1.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 68.66 +1.07 +1.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 65.36 +1.07 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 65.36 +1.07 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 66.66 +1.07 +1.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 75.61 +1.07 +1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 64.96 +1.07 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.04 -1.16 -1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 63.64 +1.07 +1.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 60.25 -0.75 -1.23%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 10 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Equinor Reopens Gas Field In A Boost For Exports To Europe

Will The EU Sanction Russia’s Nuclear Industry?

Will The EU Sanction Russia’s Nuclear Industry?

Throughout the year, the EU…

Support For Nuclear Energy In The U.S. Is At A 10-Year High

Support For Nuclear Energy In The U.S. Is At A 10-Year High

Support for nuclear energy in…

Visualizing The Crucial Role Of Uranium

Visualizing The Crucial Role Of Uranium

With countries turning back to…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

By ZeroHedge - May 16, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The commencement of regular output from a much-delayed Finnish nuclear reactor in April saw electricity prices in the country decrease by more than 75 percent.

The Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear plant completed the transition from testing to regular output last month to become Finland’s first new nuclear plant in more than four decades. It is expected to produce up to 15 percent of the country’s power demand.

And while the plant’s production is still in its early days, its launch has had a considerable effect on Finland’s energy prices, lowering the electricity spot price in the country from €245.98 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in December to €60.55 per MWh in April, a reduction of more than 75 percent, according to physical electricity exchange, Nord Pool.

Energy prices had risen sharply in the Scandinavian country after the Finnish government banned electricity imports from neighboring Russia last year due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The utilization of nuclear power will be welcomed by Finnish consumers, particularly given the fact that Finland has the highest per-capita electricity consumption in the European Union.

“We have had more stability in the system because of OL3. It’s a huge nuclear plant, one of the biggest in the world, connected to a small system,” said Jukka Ruusunen, chief executive of Finland’s national grid operator Fingrid. “It has its own risks, which we are happy to follow up on,” he added.

Speaking to The National, Ruusunen explained that wind power is expected to be the largest source of energy production in Finland by 2027, with nuclear currently being a useful and reliable substitute.

He said that wind power is capable of attracting greater investment, with nuclear energy seemingly being blacklisted by a number of environmental investors. Related: Saudi Aramco Considers Another Stock Offering In Riyadh

“Nuclear, it seems, is not very attractive for the investors. This is what they say. But, it’s an option and I’m sure that our politicians would be in favor of these decisions,” he told the news site.

There are also business concerns:

“Who dares to put billions of euros into nuclear?” he asked.

Nuclear, however, continues to be an increasingly popular source of energy production in many EU nations with France, Sweden, Poland and Hungary all seeking to expand their nuclear energy output.

Last month, Poland secured $4 billion in U.S. funding to help build 20 small modular reactors across the country by 2029, while Hungary is focused on expanding its Paks nuclear power plant.

The Finnish example is a testament to how nuclear can play a part in solving the current energy crisis, with consumers still paying sky-high fees for energy in many European countries.

Germany, however, went the opposite way and controversially closed down its three remaining nuclear power plants last month. High inflation, high energy costs, and a sharp decline in industrial output have led to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicting a recession is in the cards for Europe’s powerhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

While German government officials say that energy prices are stabilizing, many will argue this is primarily because the federal government has spent around €26 billion in taxpayers’ cash on bailing out energy firms Sefe and Uniper, both of which incurred record losses by purchasing natural gas at hugely inflated prices to replace the banned supply from Russia.

As other European countries turn to alternative sources of energy production such as nuclear, some have ignored the benefits and chosen to plunge themselves into debt because of a notion that nuclear isn’t an acceptable energy source in the modern day.

By Thomas Brooke of Remix News via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Visualizing The Crucial Role Of Uranium
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West
Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report

Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report
Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative
America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward
Iran Ramps Up Trade With BRICS Nations

Iran Ramps Up Trade With BRICS Nations

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com