Christmas Grid Chaos Paves The Way For Transportable Nuclear Plants

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.53 +0.97 +1.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.90 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.67 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.167 +0.088 +1.73%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.391 +0.008 +0.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 4 days 74.56 +2.07 +2.86%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.391 +0.008 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.32 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 4 days 80.36 -1.39 -1.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 392 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.31 +2.07 +3.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.71 +2.07 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.96 +2.07 +2.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.11 +2.07 +2.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 73.81 +2.07 +2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 73.81 +2.07 +2.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.11 +2.07 +2.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.06 +2.07 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.41 +2.07 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 68.00 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.37 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 71.57 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.60 -1.05 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 9 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Mild Weather Drags Energy Prices In Europe Down

Scientists Make Breakthrough In $40 Trillion Nuclear Fusion Push

Scientists Make Breakthrough In $40 Trillion Nuclear Fusion Push

U.S. government scientists have reportedly…

Global Energy Crisis Forces Japan To U-Turn On Its Nuclear Policy

Global Energy Crisis Forces Japan To U-Turn On Its Nuclear Policy

Global energy shortages and sky…

Tech Billionaires Are Betting Big On Nuclear Power

Tech Billionaires Are Betting Big On Nuclear Power

Nuclear power is back in…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Christmas Grid Chaos Paves The Way For Transportable Nuclear Plants

By ZeroHedge - Dec 27, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • The cold blast during the holiday weekend was a stress test for the U.S. grid.
  • Fossil fuels and nuclear power generation mix across the eastern U.S. saved grids from collapse.
  • Advanced nuclear reactors will play a critical role in decarbonizing electricity.
Join Our Community

The cold blast this holiday weekend across the eastern half of the US exposed the fragility of power grids as soaring heating demand spiked peak total loads to record high in many areas while supplies were tight. Grid operators and utilities told tens of millions of Americans to conserve power -- some conservation efforts are still ongoing Christmas morning. Christmas Eve was a mess for many customers in the Southeast states, including North Carolina and Tennessee, as utilities implemented rolling blackouts. 

Fossil fuels and nuclear power generation mix across the eastern US saved grids from collapse. Unreliable renewables, such as solar and wind, were just a tiny fraction of the power mix. 

What's idiotic is the decarbonization campaign to decommission nuclear and fossil fuel generators for renewables. This weekend's grid chaos is a wake-up call. America has a severe grid problem sparked by the 'green' movement. Thank the climate alarmist, woke corporations, and progressive politicians for ushering in so-called green reforms that have transformed once-stable grids into a third-world country prone to rolling blackouts anytime temperatures fall below freezing. 

Readers have been well informed of our view that advanced nuclear reactors will play a critical role in decarbonizing electricity in the US by providing carbon-free energy, and it is a much better form than solar and wind assets. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps forward-thinking utilities will wise up and even warm up to next-generation nuclear reactors for power generation. 

One such design is for a sea-based nuclear reactor that is transportable and can be connected to grids at a moment's notice. 

Canada's Prodigy Clean Energy and America's NuScale recently released a conceptual design for the transportable and sea-based small modular reactor (SMR), which "can generate safe, affordable, and reliable electricity at grid-scale at any coastal location worldwide," with the design to be used "for engagement with utilities, regulators, and shipyard manufacturers."

ADVERTISEMENT

This means a portable and sea-based nuclear power plant that is considered "safe" will connect to shore-based power grids to increase power capacity. 

"Utilisation of a transportable marine facility will enable us to deploy the NuScale Power Module at more locations around the world," John Hopkins, NuScale Power President and CEO, wrote in a statement.

Instead of grids waiting 5-7 years or more to construct a new nuclear power plant -- the SMR is a 'plug and play' access to electricity and heat supply for grids. 

Similar technology is already in use in Russia. The world's first floating nuclear power plant was commissioned in Pevek, Chukotka region in the Russian Far East in 2020. 

Floating nuclear power plants could be the answer to plugging the energy gap on grids after progressives have been hellbent on decarbonizing fossil fuel generators. Capacity needs to increase as electric vehicles on highways are steadily increasing. If not, Americans should get used to rolling blackouts.  

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Global Energy Crisis Forces Japan To U-Turn On Its Nuclear Policy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming

A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming
$100 Oil To Return In 2023

$100 Oil To Return In 2023
Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline
Upside Risks For Oil Are Growing

Upside Risks For Oil Are Growing

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com