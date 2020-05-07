Are Diamonds The Answer To Our Nuclear Waste Problem?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 23.59 -0.40 -1.67%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.63 -0.09 -0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.906 -0.038 -1.95%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 26.74 -1.57 -5.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.40 +0.96 +4.48%
Graph up Urals 2 days 29.55 +8.45 +40.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 22.63 -0.61 -2.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.10 -0.57 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.906 -0.038 -1.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 27.44 +1.09 +4.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 27.67 +1.16 +4.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.72 -1.70 -8.75%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.58 -0.59 -2.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 22.63 -0.61 -2.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 22.63 -0.61 -2.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 24.84 -0.51 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.40 +0.96 +4.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 16.06 -1.35 -7.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 22.12 -0.87 -3.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 24.62 -0.87 -3.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 26.02 -0.87 -3.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 25.62 -0.87 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 21.12 -0.87 -3.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 25.62 -0.87 -3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 20.50 -0.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 14.25 -0.50 -3.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 18.55 +3.95 +27.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 17.94 -0.57 -3.08%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 21.89 -0.57 -2.54%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 21.89 -0.57 -2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 20.50 -0.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.25 -0.50 -3.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 27.57 -0.57 -2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 6 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 15 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 2 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 30 mins Judge Blocks Rule That Would Have Kicked 700,000 People Off SNAP
  • 10 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 2 hours Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 5 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 9 hours About Taxes in oil and gas industry?
  • 12 hours There was no U.S. crude imported by China in the first three months of 2020, and none is scheduled to arrive this month either
  • 13 hours WIsh I could have been a fly on the wall
  • 16 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 1 min Ban Chinese characters from OP forum
  • 17 hours The President and the Plague

Breaking News:

Petrobras Halts Sale Of Huge Oilfields After Oil Price Collapse

Alt Text

Nuclear Power Dying A Slow Death

Global nuclear power capacity could…

Alt Text

Floating Nuclear Power: Chernobyl On Ice Or The Future Of Energy?

Nuclear energy has long-faced a…

Alt Text

The Crushing Cost Of Nuclear Waste Is Weighing On Taxpayers

Nuclear waste has always been…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Diamonds The Answer To Our Nuclear Waste Problem?

By Haley Zaremba - May 07, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Diamonds

Nuclear energy is often touted as an answer to climate change for its potential as an efficient means of energy production in a decarbonized energy industry of the future. We already have nuclear energy infrastructure around the world, it releases no greenhouse gases, and it’s a potent means of energy generation, but nuclear is still a hard sell in much of the world.  This is in part due to high profile nuclear disasters, such as Three Mile Island, Fukushima, and Chernobyl, which loom large in the public consciousness. It’s also due to the fact that spent nuclear fuel, while it doesn’t contribute any greenhouse gases to the atmosphere, is nevertheless a huge hazard to public health and safety, as it stays radioactive for many, many more generations than will benefit from the energy it produces. While most types of nuclear waste have a half-life of mere tens of thousands of years, Chlorine-36 stays radioactive for 300,000 years and neptunium-237 boasts a half-life of a whopping 2 million years. 

“The typical nuclear power plant creates about 2,300 tons of waste annually,” reports Big Think. “99 reactors are currently employed in the United States. That's a lot of waste per year. The US is currently stockpiling 75,000 tons of nuclear waste. It is carefully stored and maintained. However, just like anything else it is vulnerable to natural disasters, human error, even terrorism.”

As Oilprice reported earlier this year, this isn’t just a public safety issue, it’s also a public spending issue. “All this radioactivity amounts to a huge amount of maintenance to ensure that our radioactive waste is being properly managed throughout its extraordinarily long shelf life and isn’t endangering anyone. And, it almost goes without saying, all this maintenance comes at a cost.” In the United States, the crushing cost of nuclear waste maintenance is weighing heavily on taxpayers. In 2019 the cost clocked in at a staggering $7.5 billion, a number that only continues to grow. 

Related: Why Oil Is Critical To U.S. Survival

The United States is not the only country struggling with a nuclear waste problem--not by a long shot. According to Engineering & Technology, nuclear waste is a pressing issue in Europe and especially in the UK. “Under European law, all countries that create radioactive waste are obliged to find their own disposal solutions – shipping nuclear waste is not generally permitted except in some legacy agreements. However, when the first countries charged into nuclear energy generation (or nuclear weapons research), disposal of the radioactive waste was not a major consideration. For several of those countries, like the UK, that is now around 70 years ago, and the waste has been ‘stored’ rather than disposed of. It remains a problem.”

Plenty of research and design spending has gone toward figuring out what to do with nuclear waste. The UK has opted to bury their problems down deep and maintain a stiff upper lip through the development of geological disposal facilities (GDF), “a waste disposal method that involves burying nuclear waste deep, deep underground in a cocoon of backfill, most commonly comprised of bentonite-based cement.” Meanwhile, taking a slightly more sci-fi approach, Nobel prize winner Gérard Mourou has suggested blasting nuclear waste with lasers to render it benign. 

And, believe it or not, there exists an even more fantastical potential solution to dealing with nuclear waste. Researchers from the UK’s University of Bristol “have invented a method to encapsulate nuclear waste within diamonds, which as a battery, can provide a clean energy supply lasting in some cases, thousands of years,” says Big Think. Diamonds are about to be a lot more than just a girl’s best friend. 

“The radiation is locked safely away inside the gemstone. All the while, it generates a small, steady stream of electricity. Nickel–63, an unstable isotope, was used in this first experiment. It created a battery with a half-life of a century.” This method would not only safely dispose of nuclear waste, but it would also create a new form of clean energy production with “no emissions, no moving parts, no maintenance, and zero concerns about safety” in a win-win of nearly unthinkable proportions.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Does Nuclear Power Have A Future?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets
A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

 The Wave Of Shale Well Closures Has Finally Begun

The Wave Of Shale Well Closures Has Finally Begun



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com