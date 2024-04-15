Scientists Warn Gulf Stream Slowdown Could Begin as Early as 2025

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.77 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 90.10 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.01 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.687 -0.004 -0.24%
Graph up Gasoline 26 mins 2.795 +0.011 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 164 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.795 +0.011 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 89.12 -0.97 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 89.70 -0.85 -0.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 85.05 -2.54 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 868 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 89.94 -3.12 -3.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 91.81 -2.21 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 321 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 71.96 +0.64 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 87.81 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 86.06 +0.64 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 82.41 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 79.16 +0.64 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.89 +0.64 +0.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.45 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.24 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 76.00 -5.50 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 9 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Israeli War Cabinet Vows Response to Iran as Oil Prices Cool Down

Biofortification: A Risky Fix for Depleted Soils

Biofortification: A Risky Fix for Depleted Soils

Biofortification is a proposed solution…

Water Shortages to Impact Over 30% of the World's Population

Water Shortages to Impact Over 30% of the World's Population

A new report predicts that…

The SEC’s Climate Rule Sparks Battleground Debate

The SEC’s Climate Rule Sparks Battleground Debate

The SEC's Climate Disclosure Rule…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Scientists Warn Gulf Stream Slowdown Could Begin as Early as 2025

By Kurt Cobb - Apr 15, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • India's heatwave criteria do not consider humidity, leading to an underestimation of heat danger.
  • Deadly wet-bulb temperatures, where perspiration does not evaporate, are occurring more frequently.
  • Potential slowdown or collapse of the Gulf Stream could plunge Northern Europe into a colder climate.
Ocean

There were two pieces of recent news which highlight why what was once most often referred to as global warming is now called climate change. Yes, the globe is heating up. But effects vary depending on where you live for various reasons.

First, a report from India calls out problems with the criteria used by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a heatwave warning: The criteria do NOT consider humidity, only temperature. Anyone who lives in a hot climate or any climate that includes hot summer days knows that humidity can make a huge difference in whether one can stay cool in hot weather. It turns out that the IMD criteria fail to recognize that temperatures below what is considered a heatwave may be just as dangerous to human health when humidity is high and even be downright life-threatening. In short, India is already experiencing conditions that at times are at or near the limits of human suvivability.

The vast majority of humans—even with an unlimited supply of water—would likely die after a few hours in conditions that exceed 95 degrees in very high humidity, what is called wet-bulb temperatures because they represent a wet towel around the bulb of a thermometer.  This web-bulb temperature is supposed to mimic the way that humans cool themselves through perspiration. At very high humidity, it becomes hard to get perspiration on the skin to evaporate which is what allows for cooling of the body. It's why a handheld or electric fan helps cool the body because it speeds up evaporation.

Scientists have previously believed such extreme conditions currently occur very infrequently anywhere on Earth. Recent studies suggest that 40 years ago such extremes occurred once or twice a year somewhere on the planet. Now models suggest they are occurring 25 to 30 times per year. Without dramatic reductions in greenhouse gases, these extremes will become increasingly common. "Such conditions are unbearable without technology like air conditioning and make outdoor labor near impossible," according to the ScienceNews article linked above.

A second story this week warns temperatures might go in the opposite direction in one area of the globe as a direct result of the warming of the Greenland ice sheet, increased rainfall attributed to climate change, and dropping salinity in the tropical waters where the Gulf Stream arises.

The Gulf Stream, also known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), moves heat from the tropics, along the U.S. coast, then across the Atlantic to the British Isles and turns back and north to Iceland and Greenland. There, having lost much of its heat, it turns downward into the Atlantic depths to between 6,000 to 9,000 feet and begins a journey back to the equator and along South America.

Just how much heat does the Gulf Stream move? Some 50 times the energy used by all of human civilization. This explains why Northern Europe—a branch of the AMOC flows toward Scandanavia as well—and Iceland are much warmer than their high latitudes would suggest. If the energy transfer were to slow dramatically or stop, it would almost certainly plunge these areas into a much colder climate regime, one for which they are not currently prepared.

The basic idea was illustrated in an exaggerated way in the film "The Day After Tomorrow". The speed of the transformation from moderate climate into frozen wasteland takes one week in the film. It should be concerning, however, that past collapses of the AMOC have taken place in a decade.

Scientists have been tracking the AMOC since 2004 and believe it is slowing. When researchers discovered in their calculations and modeling that the AMOC might start its next collapse as early as 2025, they couldn't believe it. They rechecked the results, and the conclusion was confirmed. Their model suggests that the current could begin collapsing anywhere from 2025 to 2095. (Some scientists pointed out the considerable uncertainties in the model, a legitimate criticism. My response: Shall those in the path of potential destruction simply wait and do nothing until the model can be better confirmed? If so, how long should they wait?)

The range cited above is not that wide even from a human perspective. And, it suggests once again that the catastrophic effects of climate change aren't merely going to be someone else's problem in the distant future. In the coming decades humans could be migrating away from catastrophes which either make life too hot to be bearable...or too cold—both due to climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Kurt Cobb by Resource Insight

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Central Asia's Air Quality Among Worst in the World
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com