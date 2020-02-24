How Cobalt Could Fuel Hydrogen Adoption

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 51.43 -1.95 -3.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 mins 55.77 -2.17 -3.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 1.843 -0.074 -3.86%
Graph down Mars US 36 mins 52.38 -2.00 -3.68%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 58.17 -0.77 -1.31%
Graph up Urals 4 days 56.00 +0.10 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 48.47 -0.68 -1.38%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 1.843 -0.074 -3.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 56.68 -0.44 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 4 days 58.47 -0.20 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 50.28 -1.61 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 60.31 -0.74 -1.21%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 59.19 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 4 days 57.91 -1.72 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 58.17 -0.77 -1.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.88 -0.50 -1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.78 -0.50 -0.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.78 -0.50 -0.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 45.98 -0.50 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 45.38 -0.50 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 49.88 -0.50 -0.99%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 48.00 -2.00 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 41.75 -2.00 -4.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 57.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.38 -1.95 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.33 -1.95 -3.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.33 -1.95 -3.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 48.00 -2.00 -4.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 43.75 -0.25 -0.57%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 61.11 -0.40 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 11 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 19 mins So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 3 hours Fight with American ignorance, Part 1: US is a Republic, it is not a Democracy
  • 56 mins Blowout videos
  • 16 hours Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 1 hour Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 6 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 8 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 2 hours The Arithmetic Of Fracking
  • 7 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 15 hours Shorting Gold
  • 1 day Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 1 day Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 2 days Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

Breaking News:

Rosneft May Have Terminated Oil Supply Deal With China CEFC

Alt Text

Is This Big Oil’s Next Secret Weapon?

In the race to get…

Alt Text

Can Hydrogen Trucks Kill Diesel Demand?

As electric vehicles continue to…

Alt Text

Is Hydrogen The New LNG?

The appeal of commercial hydrogen…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Cobalt Could Fuel Hydrogen Adoption

Join Our Community
Hydrogen fuel

A research team from the Tokyo Institute of Technology created the first visible-light photoanode made of titanium dioxide or TiO2 enhanced with cobalt. The anode is a key element needed to achieve affordable water splitting to produce hydrogen, a clean alternative to fossil fuel.

In a paper published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, the researchers explain that photoelectrochemical water splitting, the process by which light energy is used to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen is a promising approach to obtain pure hydrogen for use as an alternative clean fuel.

The process is carried out in electrochemical cells that contain an anode and a cathode submerged in water, which are connected through an external circuit. At the anode, water oxidation occurs, whereby O2 is produced by drawing energy from light waves. These waves transfer energy to the electrons of the anode material, allowing them to move through the external circuit to reach the cathode. Here, the received electrons and the cathode material cause H2 to form.

According to the team, to date, it has been difficult to find photoelectrochemical systems that carry this process efficiently. One of the reasons for this is that titanium dioxide, which is a well-known and widely used photoanode material, can only absorb energy from high-energy light.

Sometimes, TiO2 is mixed with gold and silver to sensitize it to visible light but, as a result, the application becomes expensive.

However, by enhancing the TiO2 with cobalt, it is possible to create a visible-light photoanode. Related: Two Abundant Elements That Could Create A Superbattery

To do so, thin TiO2 films are grown onto a substrate through a standard procedure and then cobalt is introduced by immersing them into an aqueous cobalt nitrate solution.

This method works because cobalt domains not only capture visible light and transfer charges or electrons at the TiO2 interface but also serve as catalytic sites that facilitate water oxidation.

Moreover, the researchers found that the structure of the base TiO2 thin film affects the performance of the final modified photoanode, presumably by allowing for the accommodation of cobalt atoms. The structure of the TiO2 film can be easily tuned by adjusting fabrication parameters, which allowed the team to carry out multiple tests to gain insight into this phenomenon.

“This study demonstrates that a visible-light-driven photoelectrochemical cell for water oxidation can be constructed through the use of earth-abundant metals without the need for complicated preparation procedures,” Kazuhiko Maeda, senior author of the study, said in a media statement.

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Europe's Largest Economy Is Betting Big On Hydrogen
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making
Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

 UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

 Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market

Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market

 Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com