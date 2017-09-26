Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.12 -0.10 -0.19%
Brent Crude 58.06 -0.37 -0.63%
Mars US 53.39 +1.73 +3.35%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
Urals 54.95 +0.60 +1.10%
Natural Gas 3.00 +0.02 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.01 +1.26 +2.58%
Marine 54.48 +0.15 +0.28%
Murban 56.83 +0.15 +0.26%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.16 +0.88 +1.65%
Basra Light 54.66 +1.93 +3.66%
Saharan Blend 58.69 +1.43 +2.50%
Girassol 58.62 +1.55 +2.72%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.96 -0.13 -0.32%
Western Canadian Select 40.97 +1.33 +3.36%
Canadian Condensate 54.02 +1.32 +2.50%
Premium Synthetic 54.77 +1.87 +3.53%
Sweet Crude 50.52 +1.72 +3.52%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Light Sour Blend 49.67 +1.33 +2.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.42 +1.88 +3.58%
Central Alberta 49.17 +1.33 +2.78%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.25 -0.25 -0.59%
ANS West Coast 55.74 +0.15 +0.27%
West Texas Sour 45.83 -0.34 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 -0.34 -0.70%
Kansas Common 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Buena Vista 56.42 +1.81 +3.31%
All Charts
  • 1 min Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 55 mins Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 1 hour Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 2 hours China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 2 hours Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 3 hours DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 4 hours Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 6 hours WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 13 hours Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 18 hours Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 22 hours Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 1 day Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 1 day Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 1 day U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 1 day Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 4 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 4 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 4 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 4 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 4 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 4 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 4 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 4 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 5 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 5 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 5 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 5 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 5 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 5 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 5 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 6 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 6 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 6 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004
  • 6 days Reliance Plans To Boost Capacity Of World’s Biggest Oil Refinery
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco May Unveil Financials In Early 2018
  • 6 days Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?
  • 6 days Taiwan Cuts Off Fossil Fuels To North Korea
  • 6 days Clash In Oil-Rich South Sudan Region Kills At Least 25
  • 6 days Lebanon Passes Oil Taxation Law Ahead Of First Licensing Auction

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets

By MINING.com - Sep 26, 2017, 1:30 PM CDT

French oil giant Total SA chief executive said on Monday the company was not in a rush to join the foreign exodus from Canada’s oil sands sector.

During a call with analysts, Patrick Pouyanne said the company’s plan was to wait for oil prices to rise before selling the assets.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne said oil sands assets were among the high breakeven projects in Total's portfolio.

“My priority is value over volumes and oil sands are among the high breakeven projects in the portfolio,” Pouyanne said, according to Reuters.

In July, Total cut all funding for the massive Fort Hills oil sands project in which it has a 29.2 percent interest, sparking a commercial dispute with Suncor Energy, which holds a 50.8 percent stake in the venture.

Fort Hills, expected to produce 194,000 barrels a day at full capacity, is one of only two mining megaprojects in Northern Alberta that wasn’t recently affected by major budget cuts and decisions to shelve projects as oil prices collapsed from more than US$100 (U.S.) a barrel in 2014 to about half that level. The other survival is Canadian Natural Resources’ (TSX:CNQ) expanding Horizon complex.

The Suncor-led project, in which Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A and TECK.B) (NYSE: TECK) has a 20 percent stake, has however faced several challenges due to the fall of oil prices, including cost pressures and questions about its economics.

In February, the partners upped the project’s costs and warned the final price tag could hit $17-billion. They said the updated cost was a consequence of construction delays and design changes, following wildfires last year during which work on the project was temporarily suspended.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



