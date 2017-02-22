Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

OPEC To Seek “Energy Dialogue” With U.S. As Shale Output Rises

Natural Gas Bulls Crushed As Prices Tank

Natural Gas Bulls Crushed As Prices Tank

Natural gas prices have plunged…

Is This The Right Time To Short Natural Gas?

Is This The Right Time To Short Natural Gas?

U.S. natural gas prices fell…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Picks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan For IPO Roles

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 22, 2017, 12:10 PM CST Bay

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Saudi Aramco has picked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to help it in the world’s largest initial public offering next year, and is also considering UK’s HSBC Holdings Plc among banks with access to Chinese investors, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the developments.

Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Aramco had told JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC that they would be the lead underwriters in the IPO.

Saudi Aramco is expected to launch an IPO in 2018 that would value the entire company at around US$2 trillion, and selling 5 percent of it would fetch about US$100 billion, according to Saudi officials.

According to the Reuters source quoted today, HSBC is the leading contender on a list of five banks – the other four being Chinese – that would help Saudi Aramco tap into the Chinese investor market.

Still, the final list of banks with roles in the IPO could further change, the source said.

International law firm White & Case – which has long-established ties with Saudi Aramco - has been reportedly appointed to act as legal adviser for the IPO, advising the oil giant on “all of Aramco’s fundraising activities”, a source in the know told Reuters earlier this month.

Related: Oil Prices Fall As Gasoline Glut Takes Its Toll

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the New York Stock Exchange is the favored location for the listing, with London and Toronto also being considered. The Saudis are also said to be still debating whether to label the state-run company as an industrial conglomerate or a specialized international oil firm.

In addition, Aramco might also be considering offering shares to citizens of Saudi Arabia so that domestic retail investors could get in on the deal cheaper than they could through international exchanges.

By Tsvetana Paraskova

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Pruitt Delivers Emails For Oil Industry Links Investigation

Next Post

Chevron’s Future Investment In Angola Depends On Revised Tax Terms

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com