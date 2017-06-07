Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

U.S. Begins Importing Iraqi Oil After Saudis Cut Exports

Texas Oil And Gas Exports Are Booming

Texas Oil And Gas Exports Are Booming

Containing two of the world’s…

Will Self-Driving Oil Rigs Hit The Market Before Self-Driving Cars?

Will Self-Driving Oil Rigs Hit The Market Before Self-Driving Cars?

Last week, drilling giant Helmerich…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Stalls On Pipeline Talks With China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 07, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT Pipeline

Russian-Chinese talks over two new routes for Russian gas exports to China have stalled because China is reconsidering the power mix in its energy demand, including how much LNG it would need, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing two Russian sources familiar with the talks.

Russia’s Gazprom, which is building the Power of Siberia pipeline from Eastern Siberia to China, has been talking to Beijing over two new potential routes, the Power of Siberia-2—the so-called western route—and a gas pipeline from the Sakhalin island in the Pacific.

“The Power of Siberia-2 and the Sakhalin pipeline - there are no moves. There are a lot of factors and they [China] are not yet ready to take any decisions,” said a Reuters source familiar with the talks.

A source from Gazprom also confirmed to Reuters that there were no advances in the talks over the two new proposed gas routes. If built, the two new pipelines would have a combined capacity of 40 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian gas supplies to China annually.

The Power of Siberia gas pipeline is moving ahead of schedule, with 720 km (447 miles) of the 3,000-km (1,864 miles) structure already built, Gazprom’s chief executive Alexey Miller said last month.

Under the terms of the deal, signed in 2014, the China National Petroleum Corporation, or CNPC, will buy 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Gazprom annually, starting in 2025.

Related: The World’s Top Oil Consumers

The contract is of strategic importance for the two sides, more so for Russia, which needs markets for its gas more than China needs specifically Russian gas deliveries – everyone is eager to export gas to China as Beijing shifts away from coal and into less polluting energy sources.

According to BP’s Energy Outlook 2035, coal’s dominance in China’s energy mix will continue to decline, from 64 percent in 2015 to 42 percent in 2035, while natural gas would be nearly doubling to 11 percent in 2035.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Norway Oil Worker Strike Threatens 326,000 BPD Of Production

Next Post

Former Military Officers Urge American Leadership In Global Green Movement

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Rebounds After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Rebounds After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

Most Commented

Alt text

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

Production Cuts vs Innovation – Why OPEC Has Lost The Oil Price War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com