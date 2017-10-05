New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show

A Finland utility is expected to use horse manure to power the entire Helsinki International Horse Show later this month, according to a press release from Finnish utility, Fortum.

And while the jokes practically write themselves, the headway of this alternative energy is serious business. The entire event will be powered by a manure/wood-based bedding combination—all 135 tonnes that will be generated during the event by the 250 horses attending—from lighting, scoreboards, and more. Electricity consumption at the event is expected to be about 140 MWh.

The energy output would require the equivalent of the annual manure output of 14 horses.

The poop-bedding mixture will be transported from the event by Fortum HorsePower to Fortum’s power plant where it will be used to produce the energy needed.

“I am really proud that electricity produced with horse manure can be utilized for an event that is important to equestrian fans and the horse sector. It is great that Finland’s biggest and best-known horse show is a forerunner in energy and environmental issues,” notes Anssi Paalanen, Vice President, HorsePower, Fortum.

Fortum HorsePower is a circular service that has been operating in the area for a couple of years, according to the HorsePower site. The service offers solutions to local stables to take care of horse manure and bedding, and uses this product to create a renewable energy.

Finland has set an ambitious renewable energy goal, hoping to have 50 percent of its energy needs met by renewable sources by 2030. Renewable energy sources are expected to exceed fossil fuel sources in Finland as early as next year, experts said last month.

Finland’s energy consumption per capita is the largest in the European Union.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

