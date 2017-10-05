Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.25 +0.27 +0.54%
Brent Crude 56.37 +0.57 +1.02%
Mars US 51.25 -0.44 -0.85%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
Urals 52.92 -0.60 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.42 -0.18 -0.38%
Natural Gas 2.932 -0.01 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.63 -0.55 -1.02%
Murban 55.88 -0.30 -0.53%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.80 -0.20 -0.38%
Basra Light 51.62 -0.16 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 56.18 -0.11 -0.20%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Girassol 56.38 -0.13 -0.23%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 37.82 -0.69 -1.79%
Western Canadian Select 39.44 -0.27 -0.68%
Canadian Condensate 52.34 -0.52 -0.98%
Premium Synthetic 54.60 +0.24 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 49.44 -0.12 -0.24%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Light Sour Blend 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.34 +0.33 +0.61%
Central Alberta 48.04 +0.13 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Giddings 40.25 -0.25 -0.62%
ANS West Coast 57.31 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 43.93 -0.44 -0.99%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.43 -0.44 -0.94%
Kansas Common 40.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 54.62 -0.16 -0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 6 hours Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 10 hours Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 12 hours Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 13 hours IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 15 hours Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 16 hours Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 18 hours Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 19 hours Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 2 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 2 days India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 2 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 2 days Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 2 days Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 2 days Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 2 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 2 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 3 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 3 days China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 3 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 3 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 3 days Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 5 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 5 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 5 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 6 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 6 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 6 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 6 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 6 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 6 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 6 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 6 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 6 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 7 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 7 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 7 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 7 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 7 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction

Breaking News:

New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show

The Natural Gas Giant To Challenge Israel

The Natural Gas Giant To Challenge Israel

With no hydrocarbon reserves of…

Scotland To Permanently Ban Fracking

Scotland To Permanently Ban Fracking

The Scottish government said on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 05, 2017, 3:00 AM CDT Horse

A Finland utility is expected to use horse manure to power the entire Helsinki International Horse Show later this month, according to a press release from Finnish utility, Fortum.

And while the jokes practically write themselves, the headway of this alternative energy is serious business. The entire event will be powered by a manure/wood-based bedding combination—all 135 tonnes that will be generated during the event by the 250 horses attending—from lighting, scoreboards, and more. Electricity consumption at the event is expected to be about 140 MWh.

The energy output would require the equivalent of the annual manure output of 14 horses.

The poop-bedding mixture will be transported from the event by Fortum HorsePower to Fortum’s power plant where it will be used to produce the energy needed.

“I am really proud that electricity produced with horse manure can be utilized for an event that is important to equestrian fans and the horse sector. It is great that Finland’s biggest and best-known horse show is a forerunner in energy and environmental issues,” notes Anssi Paalanen, Vice President, HorsePower, Fortum.

Fortum HorsePower is a circular service that has been operating in the area for a couple of years, according to the HorsePower site. The service offers solutions to local stables to take care of horse manure and bedding, and uses this product to create a renewable energy.

Related: What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

Finland has set an ambitious renewable energy goal, hoping to have 50 percent of its energy needs met by renewable sources by 2030. Renewable energy sources are expected to exceed fossil fuel sources in Finland as early as next year, experts said last month.

Finland’s energy consumption per capita is the largest in the European Union.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months

Next Post

Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com