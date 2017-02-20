Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran’s South Pars Oil Field To Produce By End Of March

Oil Prices Unlikely To Be Driven Any Higher By OPEC

Oil Prices Unlikely To Be Driven Any Higher By OPEC

While OPEC is doing a…

U.S. Rig Count Rises As Crude Inventory Levels Hit Record High

U.S. Rig Count Rises As Crude Inventory Levels Hit Record High

The U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran’s South Pars Oil Field To Produce By End Of March

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 20, 2017, 4:44 PM CST Oil Pipes

The South Pars field in the Persian Gulf will begin production by the end of the fiscal year, according to Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, who made the confirmatory statement during an interview with IRIB TV this week.

The first stage of production will see output of 35,000 barrels per day, while the second stage will increase to 100,000 bpd.

Iran shares ownership of the gas reserves in the largest field of its kind with Qatar. The 14-trillion-cubic-feet find represents eight percent of the world’s known reserves. Both countries are members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In November, Total confirmed a $4.8 billion deal to develop Phase 11 of the giant field. Deputy Oil Minister Ali Kardor quashed rumors that the French company had pulled out of said deal on Monday, insisting that there were no indications of a “retreat or withdrawal” from the contract.

Total has already started planning to build the first leg of the platform for Phase 11 of South Pars,” he said, according to Mehr news agency.

Executives from Total had recently visited Tehran to follow up on technical aspects of the agreement in recent weeks, Kardor added.

The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and the Iranian firm Petropars own 49.9 percent of the South Pars venture while Total controls 50.1 percent.

Related: Norway Doubles Down On Arctic Oil

Competition between Qatar and Iran on the speed and efficiency of the extraction of fossil fuels in the field runs strong.

If they (Total) give our information to the Qataris, they will have to pay heavy damages,” Zanganeh told Fars news agency on Monday, adding in jest that “such a thing is very unlikely to happen.”

Six years of international sanctions against the Iranian oil sector have delayed Tehran’s development of its share of the South Pars field. Since the measures were lifted in January 2016, Iran has made commercializing the field a priority.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From OIlprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Malaysia Plans US$1 Billion Sale Of Sarawak Gas Block Stake

Next Post

Malaysia Plans US$1 Billion Sale Of Sarawak Gas Block Stake

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com