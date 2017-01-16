Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil, Gas Revenues To Hit $41B In 2016/17

OPEC: 50% Compliance To Output Deal Is ‘Enough’

OPEC: 50% Compliance To Output Deal Is ‘Enough’

Just two weeks after OPEC…

EDF Stock Yields 11%...And That's Not Good

EDF Stock Yields 11%...And That's Not Good

French nuclear power giant EDF…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran’s Oil, Gas Revenues To Hit $41B In 2016/17

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 16, 2017, 9:51 AM CST Oil field Middle East

Iran’s crude oil and condensate revenues are expected to reach US$41 billion in the country’s current fiscal year ending on 20 March 2017, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday.

Zanganeh described the current oil market conditions as ‘satisfactory’, Iranian media reported. For the first nine months of the current Iranian fiscal year, oil revenues reached US$24.7 billion, the minister noted.

Since Western sanctions against Iran were lifted a year ago, Tehran has been quickly ramping up crude oil production, aiming to reach pre-sanction levels. The right to reach pre-sanction levels was the Islamic Republic’s main bargaining chip while pleading for an exemption from the OPEC producers’ supply-cut deal.

Iran was given a leeway not to cut, while Saudi Arabia and its main Gulf Arab allies agreed to shoulder most of the production cuts. Iran’s production was set at 3.797 million bpd as per the deal, below Tehran’s ask for being allowed to reach 4 million bpd, but above Saudi Arabia’s insistence on Iran capping at 3.7 million bpd.

A day after the production deal was sealed, Iran’s oil ministry’s news service Shana quoted minister Zanganeh as saying that Iran expected to add US$10 billion to its oil income as of this year.

Related: Five Energy Predictions For 2017

Increased oil production and exports are expected to take Iran out of the recession that it was in in 2015/16 and lead to 6.6 percent growth in real GDP in 2016/17, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in an end-of-mission statement last month.

Since the lifting of the sanctions, Iran has been eager not only to increase production to previous levels, but also to lure international oil companies back to developing the country’s vast oil and gas fields.

Earlier this month, the National Iranian Oil Company issued a list of 29 companies that have qualified for bidding in oil and gas tenders, of whom only one is a U.S. player: Schlumberger. The biggest European producers including Shell, Eni, Total, and OMV, have all qualified, but BP has pulled out from the race because of worry that relations between Iran and the U.S. will get heated once Donald Trump takes office, according to the Financial Times.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

As Oil Crunch Bites, Nigeria Chooses China’s $40B Over Taiwan

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost
The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com