Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran May Cap Output If OPEC Remains Committed To Cuts

U.S. Shale Faces A Workforce Shortage

U.S. Shale Faces A Workforce Shortage

The workforce shortage in the…

Australia’s 100% Renewable Energy Grid

Australia’s 100% Renewable Energy Grid

Australia is set to build…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran May Cap Output If OPEC Remains Committed To Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 14, 2017, 1:46 PM CDT Oil Rig

Iran will be capping its crude oil output at 3.8 million bpd in the second half of the year if fellow OPEC members stay committed to the cuts they had pledged, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Tuesday, as quoted by state news agency IRNA.

“If OPEC members stay committed to the agreement [on freezing output], Iran will produce 3.8 million BPD of oil in [the] second half of the current year,” Zanganeh said, as reported by Reuters.

OPEC decided to curb its total output by some 1.2 million bpd in the first half of this year, with the option to extend the supply-cut deal into the second half of 2017. In the November agreement, Iran was allowed to slightly raise its production and keep it capped at 3.797 million bpd between January and June, while other fellow OPEC members – except for exempt Libya and Nigeria – all had to cut their respective production.

Although the cartel is expected to decide on a possible extension in May, speculation is rampant whether the cuts should or would be extended and whether OPEC’s efforts are not all in vain, given the rise in U.S. shale output.

OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report released today shows that Iran’s output in February was 3.814 million bpd—an increase from the 3.778 million bpd production from January. So, Iran is basically keeping its end of the deal, and its oil minister’s words, so far.

Related: Will Nigeria Be Forced To Join The OPEC Production Cut?

Since most of the Western sanctions on Iran were lifted in January last year, the Islamic Republic has been trying to restore its crude output and exports to pre-sanction levels, and used this bargaining chip in obtaining a kind of leeway in the OPEC production cut deal. Most recently, Iran was said to have ousted Iraq from the no.2 spot of crude suppliers to India, behind Saudi Arabia.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis Say Eased Output Cuts In February, Oil Prices Drop

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com