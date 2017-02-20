Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran Announces 2 Billion Barrel Shale Oil Find

Total Going On The Offensive

Total Going On The Offensive

French oil major Total plans…

Only Crisis Or Cuts Will Move Oil Markets

Only Crisis Or Cuts Will Move Oil Markets

Despite bullish noises from OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Announces 2 Billion Barrel Shale Oil Find

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 20, 2017, 3:21 PM CST Tehran

The western province of Lorestan will be getting new attention from the Iranian oil ministry following the discovery of major shale oil reserves in the region, according to new reports emerging from the area.

The resources, found in the Ghali Koh field, totaled two billion barrels, Bahman Soleimani, the National Iranian Oil Company’s Soleimani said on Monday, citing a recent study. “The oil is light,” he described.

Other research on the area’s shale gas reserves will be completed by October 2017, the official added.

Iran’s proven oil reserves – 160 billion barrels – amount to ten percent of the world’s total. But the development of the nation’s oil and gas sector was stunted due to six years of international sanctions that isolated Tehran from global energy markets. Since centrist President Hassan Rouhani struck a deal with Western powers regarding the terms of its nuclear program, the national government has recovered production to pre-sanctions levels at roughly 4 million barrels per day.

A couple of weeks ago, after Iran tested a ballistic missile in a northern desert, newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on individuals associated with the program producing non-nuclear rockets capable of reaching Israel, as well as the United States. The sanctions, so far, have not affected oil production.

Related: Iran And North Korea: Is The Geopolitical Risk Premium Back?

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) did not grant Iran, its third largest producer, an exemption from recent production cuts. Still, the country’s barrel limit leaves ample room for strong government revenues as oil prices rebound from a 2.5-year slump.

We were due to reach 4 million barrels ...by the end of the fiscal year [on March 21st]. This will be realized with a one-month delay,” Deputy Oil Minister Ali Kardor said, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

By 2022, the NIOC plans to up output to 4.7 million bpd.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russneft To Raise 2017 Crude Oil Output If Market Rebalances

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com