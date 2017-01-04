Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

U.S. Shale Could Break The OPEC Deal Within Months

U.S. Shale Could Break The OPEC Deal Within Months

Ritterbusch & Associates sees a…

Oil Markets Optimistic As Oil Turns Lower

Oil Markets Optimistic As Oil Turns Lower

Oil rallied into the new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 04, 2017, 4:25 PM CST Oil Field

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has reported a sizable draw on U.S. crude oil inventories, down 7.4 million barrels over the previous week—a much larger draw that expected, and the fifth draw in seven weeks.

Analysts expected a draw of around 1.7-2.2 million barrels for the week, and right ahead of the API data dump, oil prices responded upwards nearly 2 percent, in anticipation of a draw on a smaller scale.

Last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a build of 4.25 million barrels of crude.

This week’s 7.4-million-barrel draw is the biggest draw since September.

It’s not all good news, though. On the flip side of this, gasoline and distillates experienced massive stockpile builds—the biggest in a year.

Gasoline saw a 4.25-million build, against an expected build of only 1 million barrels. Distillates stockpiles were up even more—reporting a 5.24-million-barrel build.

At Cushing, crude oil inventories were up, but less than expected, with a 482,000-barrel build, against the anticipated 900,000-barrel build.

Crude oil prices would have responded more wildly to the massive draw-down in inventory, however, the huge builds in gas and distillates negatively offset this picture.

Tuesday saw oil prices crash again, then slightly recover at the open of trading today and then dipping once again until climbing back up right before and after the API crude inventory data release. Just before the API release, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was around US$53.20. Immediately after the release, WTI was at US$53.36 and Brent was at US$56.49.

Oil prices were also responding to increasing news indicating that the top oil exporters in the world not cheat on output cuts promised in the 30 November OPEC deal.

By Charles Kennedy of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Sees 84% Compliance With OPEC Cuts

Next Post

Lebanon Passes Key Legislation To Tap Huge Levant Basin

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Kr55 on January 04 2017 said:
    Hard to take this report seriously at all with API's recent history.

    Almost a blank slate tomorrow for the EIA data since this API will likely just be written off by more traders. Should be interesting.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Oil Reacts Stoically As API Reports Biggest Cushing Inventory Build Since 2008

Oil Reacts Stoically As API Reports Biggest Cushing Inventory Build Since 2008

 Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

 A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

Most Commented

Alt text

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com