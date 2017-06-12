Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Sinopec Considers Oil Output Drop To Fight Domestic Glut

Alt Text

Is This The "Mystery" Massive Long Supporting The Oil Market?

Net speculator positions in crude…

Alt Text

Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

Oil inventories are slowly rebalancing…

Alt Text

Saudis: OPEC May Discuss Deeper Cuts In November

OPEC and the non-OPEC producers…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Henry Trinh

Henry Trinh

Henry has a background in finance and several years of experience working in the private capital markets and as a financial news analyst at Bloomberg. He…

More Info

Share

Related News

Top Asset Managers Still Bullish On Crude

By Henry Trinh - Jun 12, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT Oil

With U.S. investment managers and hedge funds reporting their quarterly equity positions ahead of the SEC deadline last month, some of the world’s largest asset managers are still taking bullish positions in WTI overall by increasing their investment in an important WTI investment instrument; leveraged WTI ETFs with one ETF in particular seeing a change of over 101 percent in shares held from the prior quarter. The most common way to gauge the price of crude oil is to follow the daily pricing of WTI, but another more profound method is to examine the flow of investments into these ETFs that track WTI benchmarks. The ProShares Bloomberg Ultra Crude Oil ETF (Ticker: UCO) is one of the most heavily traded ETFs which theoretically returns twice the daily performance of its WTI benchmark. This particular ETF is a high risk, high reward investment that has lost 29 percent YTD, which makes it even more surprising that the most recent 13F fund filings show a net inflow of more than $26 million into UCO to end the most recent quarter and represents overall 100 percent change in shares held from the previous quarter.

Using data provided by 13F data provider, Whale Wisdom, investors are able to easily aggregate and extract 13F data into Microsoft Excel. Below shows the top 10 equity holders of UCO:

(Click to enlarge)

The chart shows that eight of the largest holders substantially increased their stakes in UCO, while only two funds trimmed their overall positions. Overall, the top funds nearly doubled their total stake in the security from the previous quarter. Not only did several funds add to their overall positions, 15 fund managers actually created new positions in the ETF last quarter. The aggregate net change for all stakeholders of UCO, the 13Fs show a net change of 1,637,511 shares (previously only 1,607,647) bought which represents roughly $26 million of fund inflows and over 101 percent increase in shares held. Saying whether or not the price of oil will increase in 2017 is a subjective question, however several investment managers and hedge funds are still betting millions that it will, at a leveraged expense.

By Henry Trinh for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

How “Zombie” Funds Are Disrupting Oil Prices
Henry Trinh

Henry Trinh

Henry has a background in finance and several years of experience working in the private capital markets and as a financial news analyst at Bloomberg. He…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11
Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

 Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

 Is $50 Oil Still Realistic?

Is $50 Oil Still Realistic?

 The World’s Third Largest Oil Consumer Aims To Drastically Reduce Imports

The World’s Third Largest Oil Consumer Aims To Drastically Reduce Imports

Most Commented

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com