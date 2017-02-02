Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Weatherford Slashes Another 3,000 Jobs

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Put Its Foot On The Brakes

Oil prices increaed by almost…

Alt Text

Experts See Higher Oil Prices But Surging Shale Is A Concern

Analysts have raised their oil…

Alt Text

Fundamentals Be Damned – Oil Price Correction Likely

Oil prices are in for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Raise March Crude Prices For All Customers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 02, 2017, 11:17 AM CST Saudi oil

Saudi Arabia has raised the prices of all grades it will be shipping to Asia, the U.S., Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean countries, with prices for Asian buyers increased more than expected.

Saudi Arabia’s state-held oil giant Saudi Aramco is raising March prices for Arab Light crude to Asia by $0.30 to a premium of $0.15 to the regional Oman/Dubai benchmark, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing an e-mailed statement by the company.

A median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of six refiners and traders had pointed to Aramco raising the Arab Light official pricing to a premium of $0.10 over the Oman/Dubai benchmark, which many Middle East state oil companies use to price their crude grades bound for Asia.

The majority of traders surveyed by S&P Global Platts expected earlier this week Aramco to raise the March official selling price of Arab Light crude for Asia by $0.10-$0.20.

Reuters trade sources had also expected a rise by at least $0.10 and up to $0.30 for the Arab Light.

“It’s simply because of the market structure as the contango is slightly shallower,” one trade source told Reuters.

After the OPEC supply cuts entered into force, Saudi Arabia – as leader of the cartel – has been eager to show it would lead by example, and even said last month that its production had dropped to below 10 million bpd, to the lowest level since February 2015. If this were the case, the Saudis have been cutting more than the volumes they pledged in the OPEC deal: to cut 486,000 bpd to 10.058 million bpd. Related: Top 10 Bankruptcies Of 2016 Feature 9 Energy Firms

Even with the cuts, Saudi Arabia is careful not to drop its market share in important north Asian markets such as Japan, for example.

Last month, Saudi Aramco was said to have reduced February term crude oil loadings to some buyers in India and Southeast Asia, but is shipping full delivery volumes to North Asia in order to protect its market share there. Last week, a deputy minister at Saudi Arabia’s oil ministry said that the Kingdom would not reduce its crude oil exports to Japan despite the OPEC agreement. Saudi Arabia supplies the largest part of Japan’s crude imports at a daily rate of 1.13 million bpd as of 2015.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Stuck In Narrow Band, Capped By U.S. Shale Threat
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil War Is Only Just Getting Started

The Oil War Is Only Just Getting Started
Gold Prices Under Pressure As Indians Stop Buying

Gold Prices Under Pressure As Indians Stop Buying

 Fundamentals Be Damned – Oil Price Correction Likely

Fundamentals Be Damned – Oil Price Correction Likely

 Why Oil Can’t Pull Higher In The Near Term

Why Oil Can’t Pull Higher In The Near Term

 Why Is Everyone So Bullish On Oil?

Why Is Everyone So Bullish On Oil?

Most Commented

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com