OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.11 +0.19 +0.37%
Brent Crude 56.71 +0.10 +0.18%
Mars US 52.18 +1.25 +2.45%
Opec Basket 53.70 -0.77 -1.41%
Urals 53.42 +1.20 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.00 -1.23 -2.55%
Natural Gas 2.889 -0.00 -0.07%
Marine 53.73 +0.30 +0.56%
Murban 56.23 +0.30 +0.54%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.45 +1.18 +2.26%
Basra Light 52.37 +0.78 +1.51%
Saharan Blend 56.56 +1.09 +1.97%
Girassol 56.96 +1.26 +2.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 38.73 +1.14 +3.03%
Western Canadian Select 40.14 +1.60 +4.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.33 +1.64 +3.17%
Premium Synthetic 56.58 +2.24 +4.12%
Sweet Crude 50.58 +1.54 +3.14%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Light Sour Blend 50.28 +1.64 +3.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.43 +2.24 +4.13%
Central Alberta 49.14 +1.60 +3.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.50 +1.50 +3.26%
Giddings 41.25 +1.50 +3.77%
ANS West Coast 55.21 -1.29 -2.28%
West Texas Sour 44.87 +1.34 +3.08%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.37 +1.34 +2.91%
Kansas Common 39.75 -1.25 -3.05%
Buena Vista 54.03 -0.15 -0.28%
All Charts
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

