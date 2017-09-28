$60 Oil Could Revive The Eagle Ford

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.56 -0.58 -1.11%
Brent Crude 57.16 -0.41 -0.71%
Mars US 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
Urals 55.10 +0.31 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.80 +0.04 +0.08%
Natural Gas 3.02 +0.00 +0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.18 -2.99 -5.14%
Murban 57.53 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.08 -0.21 -0.39%
Basra Light 53.08 -0.46 -0.86%
Saharan Blend 57.59 -0.40 -0.69%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Girassol 57.96 -0.21 -0.36%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.36 -0.67 -1.67%
Western Canadian Select 41.29 +0.05 +0.12%
Canadian Condensate 54.09 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 54.54 +0.06 +0.11%
Sweet Crude 50.34 +0.06 +0.12%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 49.64 +0.06 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 +0.05 +0.09%
Central Alberta 49.14 +0.06 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 -0.50 -1.03%
Giddings 42.00 -0.50 -1.18%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.01 -0.58 -1.19%
Kansas Common 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 56.34 +0.26 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 45 mins Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 2 hours Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 3 hours Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 4 hours Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 6 hours Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 8 hours Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 9 hours Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 16 hours Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 21 hours China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 1 day South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 1 day EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 1 day Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 1 day Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 1 day Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 2 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 2 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 2 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 2 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 2 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 2 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 2 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 2 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 3 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 3 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 3 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 3 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 3 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 3 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 3 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 6 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 6 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 6 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 6 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 6 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 6 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 6 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 6 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 7 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 7 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield

Breaking News:

Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey

Alt Text

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil prices were basically flat…

Alt Text

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

A flurry of bullish news…

Alt Text

This Crude Oil Benchmark Just Rallied To A Three-Year High

The price of the Omani…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

$60 Oil Could Revive The Eagle Ford

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 28, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT Oil

The world’s hottest shale play right now, the Permian, is boosting its oil production and contributing the most to the U.S. crude output growth. Meanwhile, Texas’ other shale play, the once-hot Eagle Ford, has cooled, turning thriving communities into ghost towns.  

The economic impact of the oil price crash is plainly seen across the counties in and around the Eagle Ford. Small business owners began struggling after the oil boom turned to gloom in 2014. Ghost towns and abandoned plots now bear the scars of the downturn, Bloomberg’s Dan Murtaugh and photographer Max Burkhalter report.  

Photos of what could easily be mistaken for the set of The Walking Dead document how the Eagle Ford-related economy has suffered through the oil price crash. Still, the business owners who spoke to Bloomberg called the bottom of the downturn a few months ago, and report signs of a rebound lately.

Back in 2014—when oil prices were still around $100—the Eagle Ford’s economic impact was estimated at $123 billion in the 21-county area—an all-time high to-date, according to a June 2017 report by the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Institute for Economic Development. By last year, the economic impact had dropped to $50 billion. Employment related to Eagle Ford activity in the 21-county area dropped from 191,153 in 2014 to 108,000 in 2016, the report says.

Related: US Shale, End Of OPEC Cuts Could Stifle Oil Prices In 2018

Since the end of 2016, though, the Eagle Ford has shown signs of recovery. According to Dallas Fed’s most recent energy indicators report, Permian Basin output increased in August by 62,300 bpd to 2.52 million bpd. Eagle Ford’s production rose by 17,000 bpd to 1.28 million bpd.

“Eagle Ford production has been on an upward trend since it bottomed out in late 2016, although rig counts have been declining since reaching 86 on May 26,” Dallas Fed said, noting that the Eagle Ford output dropped in late August and early September due to curtailments amid Hurricane Harvey.

The EIA’s latest Drilling Productivity Report estimates the Eagle Ford oil production at 1.271 million bpd in October, revised down to reflect Harvey’s impact.

The Dallas Fed energy indicators report also highlighted that “Operators look to be moving rigs to more prolific counties within basins, such as Reeves County in the Permian Basin and Karnes County in the Eagle Ford.”

The number of all active oil and gas rigs in the United States fell last week by 1 rig. The total oil and gas rig count now stands at 935 rigs, up 424 rigs from the year prior. In the Eagle Ford, the number of rigs dropped to 68 from 71 last week, but is up by 31 rigs from the 37 rigs for the same week last year.

The Eagle Ford activity and oil production is inevitably tied to oil prices, which, after starting this year with WTI above $50 on the back of the initial enthusiasm over OPEC’s cuts, faltered in March and dipped to $47.

The Dallas Fed Energy Survey from Q1 2017 at the end of March showed that 62 executives from exploration and production firms said that the average breakeven price to profitably drill a new well in the Eagle Ford was $48 per barrel WTI. Related: The Driving Forces Behind Today’s Oil Markets

Since then, the WTI price has faltered several times, entering a bear market in June, dipping to $43 and shedding more than 20 percent from recent highs. But earlier this week, oil returned to a bull market and WTI hit a seven-month high at $52.22, as sentiment turned bullish with growing evidence that the market is rebalancing, strong oil demand growth, and a supply concern over possible disruption of oil exports from Kurdistan.

At $51-52-per-barrel oil, U.S. shale drillers are hedging anew to lock in future production prices. Hedging activity has sped up since WTI broke above $50.

“There’s been more producer-hedging in the past two weeks than in the past four or five months,” one banker told the Financial Times.

The Eagle Ford and its zombie-apocalypse-like small town landscape will only benefit from locked-in future sales and a prolonged bull market in oil. Oil prices may never return to $100 again, and the dizziest oil-boom spending days may be over, but there’s still life left in the Eagle Ford patch.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The ‘’Silver Age’’ For Refiners
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

 Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com