Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

U.S. Begins Importing Iraqi Oil After Saudis Cut Exports

Alt Text

Does OPEC Have An Exit Strategy?

Oil bulls with hopes of…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Worry OPEC Has No Exit Strategy

Oil prices fell slightly on…

Alt Text

UAE Gains Edge In $165 Billion Caspian Oil & Gas Market

The United Arab Emirates has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil To Break Production Record In 2018

By Oil & Gas 360 - Jun 07, 2017, 11:30 AM CDT Bakken

7.2 percent production growth coming in 2018: EIA

The U.S. will break a 47-year record next year, according to the EIA, as shale production continues to recover from the global industry downturn.

The highest monthly production the U.S. ever achieved was 10,044 MBOPD, in November 1970. Production in March 2017, the most recent month the EIA has data for, was 9,098 MBOPD. Production has been rising since September.

Up, up, up

U.S. shale producers seem perfectly comfortable with oil at or around $50/bbl., and many producers are planning significant growth in the next year. This growth will propel the U.S. beyond its previous records in 2018, according to the EIA. The agency predicts production will average 10.01 MMBOPD next year, meaning that individual months are highly likely to exceed the 1970 record.

Overall, oil production is projected to grow by 5.2 percent in 2017 and 7.2 percent in 2018. Current activity has led the EIA to increase its projected production forecast by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

(Click to enlarge)

The news for natural gas production is not as encouraging, however. The EIA revised its 2017 and 2018 production estimates down by about 1 percent each this month. Current predictions put 2017 and 2018 production at 73.3 Bcf/d and 76.6 Bcf/d, respectively. This means production will grow by about 1.4 percent in 2017 and 4.5 percent in 2018. Related: Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

Commodities prices will stay relatively stable

Prices are expected to be relatively stable in the next two years, only increasing slightly. The EIA expects WTI to stay around $50/bbl through 2018, then rise slightly. Increases will be minor, however, and the EIA predicts WTI will only rise to $56/bbl by the end of 2018. Overall, the agency predicts that prices will average $53.61/bbl in 2018, down about 2.7 percent from last month’s predictions.

The price of natural gas is expected to rise somewhat. The EIA expects prices around $3.50/MMBTU this winter, and forecasts similar gas prices in the winter of 2018-2019. Gas prices around $3.20/MMBTU are expected for Q3 2017. The EIA does expect higher summer prices in 2018, with ~$3.30/MMBTU predicted.

By Oil & Gas 360

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

Next Post

How Oil Tech Saved This Permian Town
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • david on June 07 2017 said:
    At current prices and falling we will not even come close in 2018.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

Is $75 Oil Still Possible?
JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11

 Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

 Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

 Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Most Commented

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Production Cuts vs Innovation – Why OPEC Has Lost The Oil Price War

Production Cuts vs Innovation – Why OPEC Has Lost The Oil Price War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com