Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Keystone XL Faces “No Obstacles” From Trump White House

Alt Text

Scotland Aims To Stimulate Oil Decommissioning With £5M Fund

Scotland has launched a new…

Alt Text

Is Mexico’s Oil Boom Under Threat?

The front-runner in Mexico’s next…

Alt Text

Oil Gains On Prospect Of OPEC Deal Extension

Oil prices gained slightly on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Energy Imports From Canada Now Value $53 Billion

By Oil & Gas 360 - Mar 03, 2017, 1:38 PM CST Canada Oil

The EIA outlined the United States’ energy trade with Canada in a note today, profiling the U.S.’s primary energy trade relationship. According to the Census Bureau, energy accounted for about 5 percent of the value of all U.S. exports to Canada and more than 19 percent of the value of all U.S. imports from Canada in 2016. For 2016, the value of U.S. energy imports from Canada was $53 billion, while the value of U.S. energy exports to Canada was $14 billion.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: EIA

The majority of U.S. energy imports from Canada are in the form of crude oil, according to the EIA. Canada is by far the largest source of U.S. crude oil imports, providing 41 percent of total U.S. crude oil imports in 2016. The volume of crude imports has increased since 2014, from around 90 MMBBL/month to around 110 MMBBL/month. The value of these imports has decreased, however, from $83 billion in 2014 to $36 billion in 2016.

Virtually all U.S. crude oil exports went to Canada until the export ban was lifted in 2013. Since this time the U.S. has significantly increased exports to other countries. Canada remains the primary export destination, though, receiving 58 percent of U.S. crude oil exports in 2016.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: EIA

The trade in petroleum products between the two nations is relatively balanced, with imported and exported values and volumes similar. The specific products exported and imported by the U.S. is quite different, though. The U.S. imports primarily gasoline from eastern Canada for markets in the northeast. Little of the United States’ exports to Canada are gasoline, instead pentanes plus, LPG and other oils dominate. Related: Exxon Betting Big On U.S. Shale

The vast majority of U.S. natural gas imports, 97 percent, come from Canada. The U.S. imported 8 Bcf/d in 2016, according to the EIA. Western Canadian gas is transported via pipeline to the West, Midwest, and Northeast. The U.S. does export some natural gas to Canada, mostly to Ontario and Quebec, but only about 2 Bcf/d in 2016.

The rise of the Marcellus and Utica, though, has had a significant effect on the U.S. natural gas trade balance. The northeast states are much less dependent on Canadian gas, and may export increased volumes in the future.

By Oil and Gas 360

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Yet Another Delay For The Asia-China Gas Pipeline
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Have The Majors Given Up On Canada’s Oil Sands?

Have The Majors Given Up On Canada’s Oil Sands?

 Oil Prices Crumble As OPEC Ups Output And Exports

Oil Prices Crumble As OPEC Ups Output And Exports

 Next Oil Rally? Futures Say Market Is Tightening

Next Oil Rally? Futures Say Market Is Tightening

 Cooking The Books? Saudi Aramco Could Be Overvalued By 500%

Cooking The Books? Saudi Aramco Could Be Overvalued By 500%

Most Commented

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com