Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Crude, Gasoline And Distillates Builds

Alt Text

How Tillerson Could Fuel A Russian Arctic Drilling Boom

While nobody doubts that President…

Alt Text

Total Ups Its Stake In Uganda’s Oil Development

Total has increased its stake…

Alt Text

What A Trump Presidency Means For Canadian Oil

While Obama was not necessarily…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Warn Computer Virus That Hit Aramco In 2012 Has Returned

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2017, 11:50 AM CST Saudi IT employee

Saudi Arabia has issued a warning to local organizations that the Shamoon virus that had hit state-held oil giant Saudi Aramco in 2012 has resurfaced in a new variant, Reuters reports, quoting an alert by the telecoms authority it had seen.

The Shamoon 2, which completely wipes out computer disks, has reportedly targeted 15 government agencies and private organizations, according to Saudi state-run TV channel Al Ekhbariya TV, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Saudi Arabia’s labor ministry was hit by the attack, while a chemicals company, Sadara Chemical – a joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical - said on Twitter that the firm had experienced a network disruption on Monday morning, but operations had not been affected.

According to Adam Meyers, vice president with cyber security firm CrowdStrike, the hackers had probably worked on behalf of the Iranian government in 2012 and in the recent attacks, and the attacks are likely to continue.

Two months ago, Saudi Arabia was hacked again, and computers at six critical organizations in the Kingdom were destroyed. The Saudi aviation regulator, The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), was one of the targets—Saudi Arabia would not identify the other five. At the time, Saudi Arabia said it was still investigating the attack, but claimed that the digital evidence looked as if it had originated from Iran.

In that attack, hackers used a variant of the Shamoon virus, the same virus that wiped the hard drives at Saudi Aramco in 2012. For that incident, the virus wiped clean any computer in its wake, and replaced every file it came in contact with, with an image of a burning American flag. The incident was claimed by The Cutting Sword of Justice, which accused the “Al-Saud” regime of being corrupt and sponsoring “such oppressive measures by using Muslims oil resources.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

How Tillerson Could Fuel A Russian Arctic Drilling Boom

Next Post

Markets Buy The OPEC Cuts, But Fear U.S. Supply
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • t t on January 24 2017 said:
    These attacks are clearly not random nor individual attacks. They are organized and supported by Iran to hit the governmental and services sectors.
    Iran won't be pleased until they spread destruction and hate filled relationships in the region.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?
Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

 Despite OPEC Deal Oil Prices Could Fall Sharply From Here

Despite OPEC Deal Oil Prices Could Fall Sharply From Here

 Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

 $25 Trillion Investment Needed To Meet Future Oil Demand

$25 Trillion Investment Needed To Meet Future Oil Demand

Most Commented

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com