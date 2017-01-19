Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

China To Pour $3 Billion in Iran’s Refining Capacity

Alt Text

How The Federal Reserve Will Shape Oil Markets In 2017

In order to return to…

Alt Text

What Stopped The Oil Rally Dead In Its Tracks?

Oil markets appear to have…

Alt Text

Life-Saving Device Could Transform The Medical Market In 2017

A little known company is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Tanks After EIA Reports Surprise Crude, Gasoline Build

By Irina Slav - Jan 19, 2017, 10:18 AM CST Distillate tanks

A day after the API reported a 5.04-million-barrel decline in commercial U.S. crude oil inventories, the Energy Information Administration crushed hopes of a prolonged price recovery by reporting a build of 2.3 million barrels for the week to January 13, to a total of 485.5 million barrels.

Last week, the EIA reported an increase of 4.1 million barrels in commercial crude oil inventories, versus analyst expectations of a 930,000-barrel build.

According to the EIA, in the week to January 13 refineries processed 16.5 million barrels of crude daily, down by 639,000 bpd on the week, producing 9 million barrels per day of gasoline, down on the previous week’s 9.7 million barrels daily.

Inventories of the fuel rose by 6 million barrels in the period, compared with a 5-million-barrel increase in the week to January 6. Yesterday, the API estimated that gasoline inventories had jumped by a hefty 9.75 million barrels.

Imports of crude oil for the week to January 13 stood at 8.4 million barrels daily, a palpable decline on the previous week’s 9.1 million bpd.

Earlier this week, in its Drilling Productivity Report, the EIA estimated that domestic output from the shale patch would be 41,000 bpd higher in February than in January, thanks mostly to a substantial production rise in the Permian, which will offset declines in other shale plays.

This growing local production could lead to further builds in inventories, so we may see more weekly reports like today’s and last week’s.

International oil prices are still on the seesaw, hovering around the US$50 mark but suffering from continuing doubts about the OPEC deal and the projections of higher shale output, which could partially offset the desired effect of the deal, if it is ever achieved.

At the time of writing, WTI was trading at US$51.74 a barrel, and Brent was at US$54.52 a barrel.

(Click to enlarge)

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

What Stopped The Oil Rally Dead In Its Tracks?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Top 5 Places To Work In U.S. Oil And Gas

The Top 5 Places To Work In U.S. Oil And Gas
U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

 Where Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

Where Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

 Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?

 OPEC Production Cuts: Here’s The Cheat Sheet

OPEC Production Cuts: Here’s The Cheat Sheet

Most Commented

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com