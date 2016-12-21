Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Russian Oil: Cutting Against Projected Growth

Alt Text

Asian LNG Sees Its Biggest Monthly Rise In 4 Years

Asian LNG has just seen…

Alt Text

Is Europe’s Reliance On Renewables Dangerous?

The European Commission has released…

Alt Text

OPEC Not Expected To Deliver All The Promised Cuts

OPEC is not expected to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as deputy news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Edge Lower On Crude Inventory Build

By Tom Kool - Dec 21, 2016, 10:04 AM CST Rig

The EIA this morning reported a build of 2.3 million barrels in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, a day after the American Petroleum Institute prolonged the oil rally by reporting a bullish 4.15-million-barrel draw to U.S. crude oil inventories.

Earlier this morning, Reuters cited Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at OANDA in Singapore, who forecasted U.S. crude stocks to fall by 2.563 million barrels for the week ending December 16th.

EIA’s official figures peg inventories at 485.4 million barrels, from 483.2 million barrels last week, a drop of 2.6 million barrels.

The report comes amid growing optimism in markets which saw slight gains in the last three sessions that were marked by thin trading ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The current oil rally is looking wobbly, with the amount of oil sitting in tankers off the U.S. Gulf Coast rising to a 4-month high in the wake of inclement weather as the below chart shows.

(Click to enlarge)

The EIA continued to report that refineries in the U.S. processed an average daily volume of 16.7 million barrels of crude, operating at 91.5 percent of capacity and producing 10.2 million barrels of gasoline and 5.1 million barrels of distillate.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 1.3 million barrels in the seven days ending December 16, but are still exceeding the upper limit of the historical average for this time of year. Distillate inventories, however, were down by 1.3 million barrels on the week. Gasoline inventories are now falling after having increased over the past five weeks, breaking with the current winter demand trend. Related: Geothermal On Steroids: Drilling The World’s Hottest Hole

Oil imports stood at 8.5 million bpd, up 1.1 million barrels on the previous week’s 7.4 million bpd.

Oil prices, plagued by November’s high production numbers and uncertainty about the compliance of certain important OPEC members to the agreed production cuts, have staged a bit of a comeback in the course of this week. Prices continue to fight an uphill battle however, against both the U.S. dollar, which is now trading around 14 year highs, and Libya production fears - which remain only fears for now. After today’s EIA Weekly Petroleum Status report, oil prices are expected fall slightly.

At the time of writing, WTI was trading at US$53.17 a barrel, and Brent crude was trading at US$55.23 a barrel.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilpirce.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

2017 Oil Market Recovery Is Sure To Be Slow

Next Post

Why The Koch Brothers Just Warned Of A Gasoline Price Spike
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as deputy news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Bud on December 21 2016 said:
    Oil is up about 25 percent since the election time frame, 15-25 cents is trading noise.

    Wti pricing has been controlled by imports since mid 2014, Full Stop!

    Given demand has continued to climb globally and investment continues to stagnate globally, the only issue for oil right now is the Ryan-Trump tax policy. No trading house is going to want millions of barrels sitting on ships in the GOM when an import tax hits.

    Therefore, the current anchored fleet is a rear view picture view of the market.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Mystery Behind Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut

The Oil Mystery Behind Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut
The Pain Is Almost Over For Oil And Gas Drillers

The Pain Is Almost Over For Oil And Gas Drillers

 ‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Trump’s Oil Price Dilemma

Trump’s Oil Price Dilemma

 Who Won The 2016 Oil War?

Who Won The 2016 Oil War?

Most Commented

The Three Faces Of Climate Change

The Three Faces Of Climate Change

 Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 ‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Economy Needs Higher Oil Prices – Goldman Sachs

The Economy Needs Higher Oil Prices – Goldman Sachs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com