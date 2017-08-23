Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

State Firm PetroChina Pays Entire H1 $1.9B Profit As Dividends

Alt Text

Can Oil Sanctions Cripple North Korea’s Army?

As tensions between the U.S.…

Alt Text

5 Top Picks To Play The Electric Car Boom

The electric car revolution is…

Alt Text

Oil Futures Point To Higher Oil Prices

The contango in oil futures…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Share

Related News

Is OPEC Throwing In The Towel On U.S. Market Share?

By Matt Smith - Aug 23, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT OPEC

Oil prices are rallying post-EIA report as today's crude draw was joined by a drop in gasoline inventories. Although waterborne imports were strong last week, OPEC flows to the U.S. continue to ebb. Hark, here are some things to consider in oil markets today:

Last week we discussed how the share of OPEC crude heading into Asia was on the wane, as other exporters were muscling in on the cartel's market share amid the OPEC production cut deal and rising demand. Switching our focus to the U.S., we can see that a similar trend has been underway in recent months, as deliveries from key suppliers such as Saudi Arabia drop - despite rising flows from others such as Angola and Libya.

After accounting for as much as 72 percent of U.S. waterborne deliveries in March, OPEC deliveries last month dropped to 65 percent, and are tracking even lower so far in August.

(Click to enlarge)

Even though U.S. production continues to rise, waterborne imports are also on the ascent, as U.S. refineries run at a record pace for the time of year, demanding more crude. Flows into the U.S. from non-OPEC members such as Brazil and Colombia have risen in recent months, providing much-needed heavier grades. Supplies have also been kicking higher from the likes of Norway and Russia. 

(Click to enlarge)

After today's EIA inventory report, total U.S. gasoline inventories are 2.8 million barrels below last year's levels. Gulf Coast inventories are 3.8 million bbls above year-ago levels, in itself the five-year high, because exports are unable to keep up with higher refinery runs. But it is Atlantic Coast inventories which are keeping total stocks in check, some 6 million bbls below year-ago levels. Related: The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

Atlantic Coast gasoline inventories are lower because U.S. importers have been much more disciplined this summer, dialing back on imports from Northwest Europe to avoid a repeat of the supply glut seen last year:

Finally, the chart below from the IEA shows OECD electricity generation by source. Preliminary data for 2016 indicate that natural gas has finally eclipsed coal in the OECD generation mix, after the two have been gradually converging over the last two decades. 

Nonetheless, fossil fuel electricity production has actually dropped in the OECD in 2016 for a fourth consecutive year, although natural gas rose by 5.8 percent. On the flip side, renewables continue to show strong growth, with solar power up 19.2 percent and wind power up 7.7 percent last year:

(Click to enlarge)

By Matt Smith

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Overhaul

Next Post

Two Countries Could Push Oil Over $50
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

 Oil Prices Boosted By String Of Bullish News

Oil Prices Boosted By String Of Bullish News

 Canada’s Oil Industry Doomed If Prices Fall Lower

Canada’s Oil Industry Doomed If Prices Fall Lower

 Oil Prices Climb As Oil Rig Count Drops

Oil Prices Climb As Oil Rig Count Drops

Most Commented

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

 Was Trump Right About Coal?

Was Trump Right About Coal?

 Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com